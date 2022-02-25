Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 February 2022

Not much Vikings news going on. Just the usual rampant speculation about different ways they can get under the cap and possibly even have some cap space remaining in order to sign a few free agents.
We can file this news under duh. The Vikings don’t expect to use the franchise tag this year.
In other news, Justin Jefferson got his own cereal. Griddy Toast Crunch!
As Vikings fans, we are perpetual fans in constant sorrow!
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
