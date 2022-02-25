Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 February 2022

Not much Vikings news going on. Just the usual rampant speculation about different ways they can get under the cap and possibly even have some cap space remaining in order to sign a few free agents.

We can file this news under duh. The Vikings don’t expect to use the franchise tag this year.

In other news, Justin Jefferson got his own cereal. Griddy Toast Crunch!

Media Selection

As Vikings fans, we are perpetual fans in constant sorrow!

