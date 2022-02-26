Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 February 2022

The weekend is here and I finally made my way to the computer only to find out that the playground was closed.
It is now open boys and girls!
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021378-kenyon-green-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-texas-am-iol
https://steelersdepot.com/2022/01/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-texas-am-ol-kenyon-green/
https://www.pff.com/news/draft-clustering-2022-nfl-draft-interior-offensive-linemen-tyler-linderbaum-kenyon-green
“Film” junkies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN_ZCmbgM6k
https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=2282
Media Selection
NOT JUST KNEE DEEP!
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...