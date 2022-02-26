Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell hit a Timberwolves’ game

My apologies for the lack of movement on this here website over the past few days, folks. We’ve had movers all over our house for most of the past week and it’s made it difficult to be as active as I’d normally like to be. It might be a little slower for the next couple of days, but we’ll get things picked up here soon with the Combine getting underway.

Anyway, I’m sure we’re probably the last people to get to this one, but the new leadership of the Minnesota Vikings. . .GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. . .hit the Twin Cities to take in a Timberwolves game together earlier this week.

Now, this may be something and it may be nothing. But after what we’ve heard since the end of the Vikings’ season about the acrimony that developed between Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer towards the end of their tenure with the team, it’s kind of cool to see the two young men that have been charged with turning the Vikings around hanging out together and enjoying some downtime before the big part of the offseason gets underway.

Hopefully this sort of harmony is something that we’ll see from the new GM and coach going forward. If we do, there’s a very good chance that it’s because the team is successful on the field, and at the end of the day that’s what we all really want, isn’t it?