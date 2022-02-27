Vikings 2022 NFL Combine Preview

The NFL Combine starts next Thursday. This is just an informational type post for the fine folks here.
Here are the details courtesy of profootballnetwork ...
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/when-is-the-2022-nfl-combine-date-schedule-participants-and-more/
Dates: March 3-6
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV Channel: NFL Network
Live Stream:
Sling
fuboTV
YouTube TV
Hulu
NFL Mobile App
There was some hullabaloo over the initial decision by the Nimrods in the NFL and National Football Scouting to create a “bubble” environment but they came to what little senses they had and modified the decision to allow players to leave “designated areas” without consequences.
Below is a long list of the players and their pre-combine measurements from various sources all of which usually are “generous”.
Which specific players do you want to see the actual measurements? Is hand size, arm length, or wing span important in yore “evaluations”?
Are you more interested in how they test which I have always said is kind of bogus because they test at different times in the day after being up late interviewing or whatever and not sleeping in their own beds.
pff did a study of times at the combine vs times at pro days. Their preliminary conclusion seemed to be ...
However, a noticeable wrinkle is that the discrepancy between performance in both settings is not uniform — players who perform (or are expected to perform) at elite levels in a measurement perform even better than expected in pro days when they also performed at the scouting combine. This is likely due to the biases we talked about above, with universities trying to lean into puffing up their best players at these events.
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-pro-day-data-is-not-the-same-as-combine-data-a-comprehensive-analysis
I would say that this analysis is very good but they still are not using simple common sense. What times do players play games? Not before noon right? What do they do the night before a game and the morning of the game. I would say that the pro day testing likely resembles the game day environment more than the combine and thus, the players perform better. But there are nuances like surface, timing methods, who is doing the timing, etc.
It is always interesting but I would encourage any of my clients (if I had any) to do all the testing at the combine because they can always test again at their pro day.
Testing is a part of the evaluation. The NFL scouting combine enables scouts to see everyone at one central location. If you bypass working out at combine, you miss out on the possibility of working out in front of decision makers instead of college scouts only. #NFLDraft https://t.co/J8IeSdnzNg— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 22, 2022
Now that you are ready to be totally bored watching the combine, which players will you be watching closely (please list in the comments).
The players I am going to watch are ...
Carson Strong
Drake London WR
Romeo Doubs WR
Khalil Shakir WR
Velus Jones WR
Slade Bolden WR
Cole Turner TE
Jelani Woods TE
Jalen Wydermyer TE
Andrew Stueber OT
Luke Goedeke OT
Blaise Andries OT
Logan Bruss OT
Cordell Volson OT
Matt Waletzko OT
Rasheed Walker OT
Luke Fortner IOL
Kenyon Green IOL
Ben Brown IOL
Cole Strange IOL
Luke Wattenberg IOL
Dohnovan West IOL
Cam Jurgens IOL
Matthew Butler DL
Zachary Carter DL
Jordan Davis DL
Jonathan Ford DL
Jayden Peevy DL
Amare Barno EDGE
Nik Bonitto EDGE
Micheal Clemons EDGE
Arnold Ebiketie EDGE
Jeffrey Gunter EDGE
Jesse Luketa EDGE
DeAngelo Malone EDGE
Jeremiah Moon EDGE
Isaiah Thomas EDGE
Alex Wright EDGE
Troy Andersen LB
Brian Asamoah LB
Darrian Beavers LB
Leo Chenal LB
Damone Clark LB
JoJo Domann LB
Jake Hansen LB
Aaron Hansford LB
D’Marco Jackson LB
Nate Landman LB
Micah McFadden LB
Chad Muma LB
Mike Rose LB
Josh Ross LB
Jack Sanborn LB
Nephi Sewell LB
Baylon Spector LB
Jalyn Armour-Davis CB
Kalon Barnes CB
Coby Bryant CB
Tariq Castro-Fields CB
Decobie Durant CB
Kaiir Elam CB
Martin Emerson Jr. CB
Akayleb Evans CB
Mario Goodrich CB
Josh Jobe CB
Zyon McCollum CB
Alontae Taylor CB
Cam Taylor-Britt CB
Jermaine Waller CB
Jaylen Watson CB
Joshua Williams CB
Tariq Woolen CB
Mykael Wright CB
Tycen Anderson S
Markquese Bell S
Dane Belton S
Bubba Bolden S
Percy Butler S
Bryan Cook S
Yusuf Corker S
Nick Cross S
Kolby Harvell-Peel S
Kerby Joseph S
Damarri Mathis S
Delarrin Turner-Yell S
Matt Araiza P
Cade York K
You may notice that I do not have a lot of high round ranked offensive linemen. I do not anticipate the team going that route and since we do not have a 4th round pick (right now), I want to look at players that are ranked towards the latter rounds where we have most of our picks (we do love late round picks don’t we?).
List of players ...
Quarterbacks
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Jack Coan QB Notre Dame 6’2” 223
Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 6’1” 205
Dustin Crum QB Kent State 6’2” 207
Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan 6’1” 215
Sam Howell QB North Carolina 6’1” 230
Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana 6’7” 248
D’Eriq King QB Miami 5’9” 202
EJ Perry QB Brown 6’2” 212
Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh 6’2” 220
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State 6’1” 220
Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 6’4” 225
Carson Strong QB Nevada 6’3” 215
Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State 6’2” 219
Malik Willis QB Liberty 6’1” 215
Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 6’1” 215
Running Backs
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Tyler Allgeier RB BYU 5’11” 220
Tyler Badie RB Missouri 5’8” 194
Greg Bell RB San Diego State 5’11” 198
Max Borghi RB Washington State 5’9” 211
Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma 5’10” 214
Leddie Brown RB West Virginia 5’11” 210
Ty Chandler RB North Carolina 5’11” 205
Snoop Conner RB Ole Miss 5’10” 220
James Cook RB Georgia 5’11” 190
Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State 6’0” 215
Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU 6’1” 223
Jerrion Ealy RB Ole Miss 5’9” 190
Trestan Ebner RB Baylor 5’11” 208
Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 5’11” 215
Tyler Goodson RB Iowa 5’10” 199
Breece Hall RB Iowa State 6’1” 210
Kevin Harris RB South Carolina 5’10” 220
Hassan Haskins RB Michigan 6’0” 210
Keaontay Ingram RB USC 6’0” 210
Zonovan Knight RB NC State 5’11” 206
Sincere McCormick RB UTSA 5’9” 205
Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers 5’10” 213
Dameon Pierce RB Florida 5’10” 215
D’Vonte Price RB Florida International 6’2” 215
Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State 5’8” 195
Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama 6’1” 228
Abram Smith RB Baylor 5’11” 221
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 6’1” 225
Pierre Strong RB South Dakota State 5’11” 195
CJ Verdell RB Oregon 5’8” 211
Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State 5’9” 206
Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State 5’8” 215
Rachaad White RB Arizona State 6’2” 210
Zamir White RB Georgia 5’11” 215
ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina 6’1” 215
Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame 5’9” 194
Wide Receiver
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 5’9” 162
Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame 6’2” 215
David Bell WR Purdue 6’2” 210
Slade Bolden WR Alabama 5’11” 194
Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 6’3” 232
Dai’Jean Dixon WR Nicholls State 6’3” 200
Jahan Dotson WR Penn State 5’11” 180
Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 6’2” 200
Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss 6’0” 220
Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 6’2” 220
Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana 6’2” 214
Danny Gray WR SMU 6’2” 199
Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon 6’0” 199
Josh Johnson WR Tulsa 5’11” 171
Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee 6’0” 200
Drake London WR USC 6’4” 210
Bo Melton WR Rutgers 5’11” 190
John Metchie WR Alabama 6’0” 195
Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 5’9” 195
Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State 6’0” 190
Chris Olave WR Ohio State 6’1” 188
Kyle Philips WR UCLA 5’11” 177
George Pickens WR Georgia 6’3” 205
Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 6’2” 213
Makai Polk WR Mississippi State 6’2” 200
Charleston Rambo WR Miami 6’0” 175
Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU 6’0” 200
Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 5’10” 185
Justyn Ross WR Clemson 6’4” 210
Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss 6’0” 190
Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 6’0” 191
Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 6’3” 182
Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 6’3” 195
Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech 6’2” 190
Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 6’3” 200
Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa 6’4” 212
Devon Williams WR Oregon 6’5” 207
Jameson Williams WR Alabama 6’2” 188
Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 6’0” 203
Michael Woods II WR Oklahoma 6’0” 196
Tight Ends
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Austin Allen TE Nebraska 6’8” 259
Chase Allen TE Iowa State 6’6” 250
Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State 6’4” 252
Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 6’3” 243
Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 6’4” 238
Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 6’5” 246
Jeremiah Hall TE Oklahoma 6’2” 253
Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana 6’4” 240
Connor Heyward TE Michigan State 6’0” 230
Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State 6’8” 244
Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 6’5” 257
Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 6’3” 245
Trey McBride TE Colorado State 6’3” 260
James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 6’3” 242
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland 6’2” 244
Cade Otton TE Washington 6’5” 249
Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State 6’6” 258
Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 6’5” 250
Cole Turner TE Nevada 6’5” 240
Jelani Woods TE Virginia 6’7” 275
Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M 6’5” 260
Offensive Tackles
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Blaise Andries OT Minnesota 6’5” 335
Logan Bruss OT Wisconsin 6’5” 310
Charles Cross OT Mississippi State 6’5” 300
Myron Cunningham OT Arkansas 6’6” 325
Austin Deculus OT LSU 6’5” 325
Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State 6’6” 300
Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 6’4” 325
Obinna Eze OT TCU 6’7” 315
Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota 6’8” 380
Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan 6’5” 310
Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah 6’6” 310
Vederian Lowe OT Illinois 6’4” 320
Abraham Lucas OT Washington State 6’6” 328
Max Mitchell OT Louisiana 6’5” 299
Evan Neal OT Alabama 6’7” 360
Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa 6’7” 321
Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State 6’5” 300
Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan 6’5” 305
Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky 6’7” 327
Andrew Rupcich OT Culver-Stockton 6’4” 320
Andrew Stueber OT Michigan 6’6” 338
Luke Tenuta OT Virginia Tech 6’7” 318
Zach Thomas OT San Diego State 6’5” 303
Zach Tom OT Wake Forest 6’4” 297
Cordell Volson OT North Dakota State 6’6” 310
Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota 6’6” 305
Rasheed Walker OT Penn State 6’5” 313
Nick Zakelj OT Fordham 6’6” 320
Interior Offensive Line
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Ben Brown IOL Ole Miss 6’5” 315
Spencer Burford IOL UTSA 6’4” 295
Ja’Tyre Carter IOL Southern University 6’3” 306
Dawson Deaton IOL Texas Tech 6’5” 310
William Dunkle IOL San Diego State 6’4” 330
Joshua Ezeudu IOL North Carolina 6’4” 325
Luke Fortner IOL Kentucky 6’6” 300
Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M 6’4” 330
Marquis Hayes IOL Oklahoma 6’5” 332
Chasen Hines IOL LSU 6’3” 350
Ed Ingram IOL LSU 6’4” 314
Zion Johnson IOL Boston College 6’3” 310
Cam Jurgens IOL Nebraska 6’3” 290
Darian Kinnard IOL Kentucky 6’5” 345
Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa 6’2” 289
Alec Lindstrom IOL Boston College 6’4” 300
Cade Mays IOL Tennessee 6’6” 318
Marcus McKethan IOL North Carolina 6’7” 348
Thayer Munford Jr. IOL Ohio State 6’5” 320
Dylan Parham IOL Memphis 6’2” 285
Chris Paul IOL Tulsa 6’4” 324
Sean Rhyan IOL UCLA 6’5” 318
Tyrese Robinson IOL Oklahoma 6’3” 318
Jamaree Salyer IOL Georgia 6’4” 325
Justin Shaffer IOL Georgia 6’3” 330
Lecitus Smith IOL Virginia Tech 6’3” 320
Tyler Smith IOL Tulsa 6’5” 332
Cole Strange IOL UT-Chattanooga 6’5” 301
Luke Wattenberg IOL Washington 6’4” 300
Dohnovan West IOL Arizona State 6’3” 315
Defensive Tackles
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Thomas Booker DL Stanford 6’3” 310
Matthew Butler DL Tennessee 6’3” 299
Zachary Carter DL Florida 6’4” 268
DJ Davidson DL Arizona State 6’3” 325
Jordan Davis DL Georgia 6’5” 330
Kalia Davis DL UCF 6’1” 310
Noah Elliss DL Idaho 6’4” 367
Neil Farrell Jr. DL LSU 6’4” 314
Jonathan Ford DL Miami 6’4” 318
Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State 6’2” 299
Christopher Hinton DL Michigan 6’4” 310
Jordan Jackson DL Air Force 6’5” 290
Travis Jones DL UConn 6’4” 333
DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M 6’4” 290
Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama 6’4” 317
Marquan McCall DL Kentucky 6’3” 379
Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA 6’3” 320
Esezi Otomewo DL Minnesota 6’6” 275
Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M 6’5” 315
LaBryan Ray DL Alabama 6’4” 283
John Ridgeway DL Arkansas 6’5” 325
Eyioma Uwazurike DL Iowa State 6’6” 320
Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma 6’4” 305
Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia 6’3” 301
Defensive Ends/Edge
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama 6’3” 242
Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech 6’5” 245
Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma 6’3” 235
Micheal Clemons EDGE Texas A&M 6’5” 270
Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State 6’3” 240
Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina 6’4” 270
Jeffrey Gunter EDGE Coastal Carolina 6’4” 260
Logan Hall EDGE Houston 6’5” 260
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan 6’5” 269
Drake Jackson EDGE USC 6’4” 255
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State 6’4” 262
Tyree Johnson EDGE Texas A&M 6’4” 240
George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue 6’4” 270
Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State 6’3” 255
Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota 6’4” 265
DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 6’3” 230
Jeremiah Moon EDGE Florida 6’5” 245
David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 6’5” 250
Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky 6’2” 278
Dominique Robinson EDGE Miami (Ohio) 6’4” 256
Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati 6’5” 263
Tyreke Smith EDGE Ohio State 6’3” 267
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa EDGE Notre Dame 6’2” 282
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon 6’5” 260
Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State 6’5” 265
Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma 6’5” 267
Travon Walker EDGE Georgia 6’5” 275
Sam Williams EDGE Ole Miss 6’3” 265
Tre Williams EDGE Arkansas 6’5” 260
Alex Wright EDGE UAB 6’7” 270
Linebackers
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Troy Andersen LB Montana State 6’3” 242
Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 6’1” 230
Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati 6’3” 242
Terrel Bernard LB Baylor 6’1” 222
Darien Butler LB Arizona State 6’0” 225
Chance Campbell LB Ole Miss 6’2” 233
Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 6’2” 260
Damone Clark LB LSU 6’3” 245
Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 6’0” 225
JoJo Domann LB Nebraska 6’1” 230
Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina 6’1” 225
Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College 6’1” 223
Jake Hansen LB Illinois 6’1” 230
Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M 6’4” 236
Christian Harris LB Alabama 6’2” 232
D’Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State 6’1” 225
Nate Landman LB Colorado 6’2” 236
Devin Lloyd LB Utah 6’3” 232
Zakoby McClain LB Auburn 6’0” 220
Micah McFadden LB Indiana 6’2” 227
Chad Muma LB Wyoming 6’3” 242
Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State 5’11” 225
Mike Rose LB Iowa State 6’4” 245
Josh Ross LB Michigan 6’2” 230
Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin 6’2” 235
Nephi Sewell LB Utah 6’0” 228
Brandon Smith LB Penn State 6’3” 240
Baylon Spector LB Clemson 6’2” 230
Channing Tindall LB Georgia 6’2” 230
Quay Walker LB Georgia 6’4” 240
Cornerbacks
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama 6’1” 192
Kalon Barnes CB Baylor 6’0” 183
Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson 6’0” 195
Montaric Brown CB Arkansas 6’0” 190
Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati 6’0” 198
Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State 6’0” 191
Decobie Durant CB South Carolina State 5’9” 174
Kaiir Elam CB Florida 6’2” 192
Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State 6’2” 200
Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 6’2” 188
DaMarcus Fields CB Texas Tech 6’0” 193
Cordale Flott CB LSU 6’2” 170
Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati 6’2” 190
Mario Goodrich CB Clemson 6’0” 190
Kyler Gordon CB Washington 6’0” 200
Vincent Gray CB Michigan 6’1” 190
Josh Jobe CB Alabama 6’1” 194
Jack Jones CB Arizona State 5’10” 180
Marcus Jones CB Houston 5’8” 185
Derion Kendrick CB Georgia 6’0” 190
Chase Lucas CB Arizona State 6’0” 175
Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston 6’4” 200
Roger McCreary CB Auburn 6’0” 193
Trent McDuffie CB Washington 5’11” 190
Chris Steele CB USC 6’1” 190
Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU 6’1” 200
Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee 6’0” 198
Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 6’0” 215
Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC 6’1” 195
Josh Thompson CB Texas 6’0” 191
Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech 6’1” 180
Jaylen Watson CB Washington State 6’2” 197
Sam Webb CB Missouri Western State 6’2” 195
Damarion Williams CB Houston 5’10” 180
Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State 6’3” 197
Tariq Woolen CB UTSA 6’4” 205
Mykael Wright CB Oregon 5’11” 190
Safeties
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Tycen Anderson S Toledo 6’2” 210
Markquese Bell S Florida A&M 6’3” 205
Dane Belton S Iowa 6’2” 205
Bubba Bolden S Miami 6’2” 200
Jaquan Brisker S Penn State 6’1” 210
Percy Butler S Louisiana 6’0” 192
Lewis Cine S Georgia 6’1” 190
Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville 6’3” 190
Bryan Cook S Cincinnati 6’1 210
Yusuf Corker S Kentucky 6’0” 192
Nick Cross S Maryland 6’0” 215
Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame 6’4” 210
Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State 6’0” 210
Daxton Hill S Michigan 6’0” 195
Kerby Joseph S Illinois 6’1” 200
Quentin Lake S UCLA 6’1 205
Damarri Mathis S Pittsburgh 5’11” 197
Verone McKinley III S Oregon 5’10” 196
Smoke Monday S Auburn 6’2” 196
Leon O’Neal Jr. S Texas A&M 6’1” 210
Jalen Pitre S Baylor 6’3” 198
Juanyeh Thomas S Georgia Tech 6’1 207
Delarrin Turner-Yell S Oklahoma 5’10” 198
JT Woods S Baylor 6’2” 188
Specialists aka Dudes that out their foot on the ball
Player Pos College Ht Wt
Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh 6’1 234
Matt Araiza P San Diego State 6’2” 180
Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma 6’3” 201
Jake Camarda P Georgia 6’2” 180
Cameron Dicker K Texas 6’0” 216
Trenton Gill P NC State 6’4” 216
Blake Hayes P Illinois 6’6” 225
Jordan Stout P Penn State 6’3” 209
Cade York K LSU 6’1 198
A courtesy mock draft because this what I do ...
Assume they keep Kork, Hunter, Barr, restructure Smith, and sign Kyle Fuller & K’Waun Williams as CBs
Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles
Sent: Round 1 Pick 12
Received: Round 1 Pick 15, Round 4 Pick 19
15: R1 P15 WR Drake London - USC
46: R2 P14 DL DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
77: R3 P13 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin
123: R4 P19 C Dohnovan West - Arizona State
156: R5 P13 RB Brian Robinson - Alabama
183: R6 P5 S Bubba Bolden - Miami
191: R6 P13 CB Mykael Wright - Oregon
207: R6 P29 OT Obinna Eze - TCU
230: R7 P11 DL Marquan McCall - Kentucky
I know most of y’all don’t want a WR in the first and especially not a Trojan. The thing is though, in 2023, Thielen will be near the top of the list for cap casualties or be asked to make a salary adjustment (er, take a pay cut). Grabbing a wide receiver this year and allowing them to slide into the 11 personnel groupings that the Vikings are likely to utilize more this season makes a lot of sense to me. Of course we have Osborn so why do that now? Why not? Take the best player possible.
The forest for the trees!
Leal is sliding or never was really a top pick but he looks like a very good 5 technique in a 3-4 defense.
Chenal is a thumper that can play that inside LB in a 3-4. I think.
The rest are what they are, possibilities and hopefuls.
Enjoy!
Loading comments...