Vikings 2022 NFL Combine Preview

The NFL Combine starts next Thursday. This is just an informational type post for the fine folks here.

Here are the details courtesy of profootballnetwork ...

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/when-is-the-2022-nfl-combine-date-schedule-participants-and-more/

Dates: March 3-6

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream:

Sling

fuboTV

YouTube TV

Hulu

NFL Mobile App

There was some hullabaloo over the initial decision by the Nimrods in the NFL and National Football Scouting to create a “bubble” environment but they came to what little senses they had and modified the decision to allow players to leave “designated areas” without consequences.

Below is a long list of the players and their pre-combine measurements from various sources all of which usually are “generous”.

Which specific players do you want to see the actual measurements? Is hand size, arm length, or wing span important in yore “evaluations”?

Are you more interested in how they test which I have always said is kind of bogus because they test at different times in the day after being up late interviewing or whatever and not sleeping in their own beds.

pff did a study of times at the combine vs times at pro days. Their preliminary conclusion seemed to be ...

However, a noticeable wrinkle is that the discrepancy between performance in both settings is not uniform — players who perform (or are expected to perform) at elite levels in a measurement perform even better than expected in pro days when they also performed at the scouting combine. This is likely due to the biases we talked about above, with universities trying to lean into puffing up their best players at these events.

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-pro-day-data-is-not-the-same-as-combine-data-a-comprehensive-analysis

I would say that this analysis is very good but they still are not using simple common sense. What times do players play games? Not before noon right? What do they do the night before a game and the morning of the game. I would say that the pro day testing likely resembles the game day environment more than the combine and thus, the players perform better. But there are nuances like surface, timing methods, who is doing the timing, etc.

It is always interesting but I would encourage any of my clients (if I had any) to do all the testing at the combine because they can always test again at their pro day.

Testing is a part of the evaluation. The NFL scouting combine enables scouts to see everyone at one central location. If you bypass working out at combine, you miss out on the possibility of working out in front of decision makers instead of college scouts only. #NFLDraft https://t.co/J8IeSdnzNg — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 22, 2022

Now that you are ready to be totally bored watching the combine, which players will you be watching closely (please list in the comments).

The players I am going to watch are ...

Carson Strong

Drake London WR

Romeo Doubs WR

Khalil Shakir WR

Velus Jones WR

Slade Bolden WR

Cole Turner TE

Jelani Woods TE

Jalen Wydermyer TE

Andrew Stueber OT

Luke Goedeke OT

Blaise Andries OT

Logan Bruss OT

Cordell Volson OT

Matt Waletzko OT

Rasheed Walker OT

Luke Fortner IOL

Kenyon Green IOL

Ben Brown IOL

Cole Strange IOL

Luke Wattenberg IOL

Dohnovan West IOL

Cam Jurgens IOL

Matthew Butler DL

Zachary Carter DL

Jordan Davis DL

Jonathan Ford DL

Jayden Peevy DL

Amare Barno EDGE

Nik Bonitto EDGE

Micheal Clemons EDGE

Arnold Ebiketie EDGE

Jeffrey Gunter EDGE

Jesse Luketa EDGE

DeAngelo Malone EDGE

Jeremiah Moon EDGE

Isaiah Thomas EDGE

Alex Wright EDGE

Troy Andersen LB

Brian Asamoah LB

Darrian Beavers LB

Leo Chenal LB

Damone Clark LB

JoJo Domann LB

Jake Hansen LB

Aaron Hansford LB

D’Marco Jackson LB

Nate Landman LB

Micah McFadden LB

Chad Muma LB

Mike Rose LB

Josh Ross LB

Jack Sanborn LB

Nephi Sewell LB

Baylon Spector LB

Jalyn Armour-Davis CB

Kalon Barnes CB

Coby Bryant CB

Tariq Castro-Fields CB

Decobie Durant CB

Kaiir Elam CB

Martin Emerson Jr. CB

Akayleb Evans CB

Mario Goodrich CB

Josh Jobe CB

Zyon McCollum CB

Alontae Taylor CB

Cam Taylor-Britt CB

Jermaine Waller CB

Jaylen Watson CB

Joshua Williams CB

Tariq Woolen CB

Mykael Wright CB

Tycen Anderson S

Markquese Bell S

Dane Belton S

Bubba Bolden S

Percy Butler S

Bryan Cook S

Yusuf Corker S

Nick Cross S

Kolby Harvell-Peel S

Kerby Joseph S

Damarri Mathis S

Delarrin Turner-Yell S

Matt Araiza P

Cade York K

You may notice that I do not have a lot of high round ranked offensive linemen. I do not anticipate the team going that route and since we do not have a 4th round pick (right now), I want to look at players that are ranked towards the latter rounds where we have most of our picks (we do love late round picks don’t we?).

List of players ...

Quarterbacks

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Jack Coan QB Notre Dame 6’2” 223

Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 6’1” 205

Dustin Crum QB Kent State 6’2” 207

Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan 6’1” 215

Sam Howell QB North Carolina 6’1” 230

Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana 6’7” 248

D’Eriq King QB Miami 5’9” 202

EJ Perry QB Brown 6’2” 212

Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh 6’2” 220

Brock Purdy QB Iowa State 6’1” 220

Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 6’4” 225

Carson Strong QB Nevada 6’3” 215

Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State 6’2” 219

Malik Willis QB Liberty 6’1” 215

Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky 6’1” 215

Running Backs

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Tyler Allgeier RB BYU 5’11” 220

Tyler Badie RB Missouri 5’8” 194

Greg Bell RB San Diego State 5’11” 198

Max Borghi RB Washington State 5’9” 211

Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma 5’10” 214

Leddie Brown RB West Virginia 5’11” 210

Ty Chandler RB North Carolina 5’11” 205

Snoop Conner RB Ole Miss 5’10” 220

James Cook RB Georgia 5’11” 190

Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State 6’0” 215

Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU 6’1” 223

Jerrion Ealy RB Ole Miss 5’9” 190

Trestan Ebner RB Baylor 5’11” 208

Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati 5’11” 215

Tyler Goodson RB Iowa 5’10” 199

Breece Hall RB Iowa State 6’1” 210

Kevin Harris RB South Carolina 5’10” 220

Hassan Haskins RB Michigan 6’0” 210

Keaontay Ingram RB USC 6’0” 210

Zonovan Knight RB NC State 5’11” 206

Sincere McCormick RB UTSA 5’9” 205

Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers 5’10” 213

Dameon Pierce RB Florida 5’10” 215

D’Vonte Price RB Florida International 6’2” 215

Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State 5’8” 195

Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama 6’1” 228

Abram Smith RB Baylor 5’11” 221

Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 6’1” 225

Pierre Strong RB South Dakota State 5’11” 195

CJ Verdell RB Oregon 5’8” 211

Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State 5’9” 206

Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State 5’8” 215

Rachaad White RB Arizona State 6’2” 210

Zamir White RB Georgia 5’11” 215

ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina 6’1” 215

Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame 5’9” 194

Wide Receiver

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Calvin Austin III WR Memphis 5’9” 162

Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame 6’2” 215

David Bell WR Purdue 6’2” 210

Slade Bolden WR Alabama 5’11” 194

Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 6’3” 232

Dai’Jean Dixon WR Nicholls State 6’3” 200

Jahan Dotson WR Penn State 5’11” 180

Romeo Doubs WR Nevada 6’2” 200

Dontario Drummond WR Ole Miss 6’0” 220

Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech 6’2” 220

Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana 6’2” 214

Danny Gray WR SMU 6’2” 199

Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon 6’0” 199

Josh Johnson WR Tulsa 5’11” 171

Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee 6’0” 200

Drake London WR USC 6’4” 210

Bo Melton WR Rutgers 5’11” 190

John Metchie WR Alabama 6’0” 195

Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 5’9” 195

Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State 6’0” 190

Chris Olave WR Ohio State 6’1” 188

Kyle Philips WR UCLA 5’11” 177

George Pickens WR Georgia 6’3” 205

Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati 6’2” 213

Makai Polk WR Mississippi State 6’2” 200

Charleston Rambo WR Miami 6’0” 175

Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU 6’0” 200

Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky 5’10” 185

Justyn Ross WR Clemson 6’4” 210

Braylon Sanders WR Ole Miss 6’0” 190

Khalil Shakir WR Boise State 6’0” 191

Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor 6’3” 182

Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama 6’3” 195

Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech 6’2” 190

Christian Watson WR North Dakota State 6’3” 200

Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa 6’4” 212

Devon Williams WR Oregon 6’5” 207

Jameson Williams WR Alabama 6’2” 188

Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 6’0” 203

Michael Woods II WR Oklahoma 6’0” 196

Tight Ends

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Austin Allen TE Nebraska 6’8” 259

Chase Allen TE Iowa State 6’6” 250

Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State 6’4” 252

Grant Calcaterra TE SMU 6’3” 243

Greg Dulcich TE UCLA 6’4” 238

Jake Ferguson TE Wisconsin 6’5” 246

Jeremiah Hall TE Oklahoma 6’2” 253

Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana 6’4” 240

Connor Heyward TE Michigan State 6’0” 230

Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State 6’8” 244

Charlie Kolar TE Iowa State 6’5” 257

Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina 6’3” 245

Trey McBride TE Colorado State 6’3” 260

James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech 6’3” 242

Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Maryland 6’2” 244

Cade Otton TE Washington 6’5” 249

Teagan Quitoriano TE Oregon State 6’6” 258

Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State 6’5” 250

Cole Turner TE Nevada 6’5” 240

Jelani Woods TE Virginia 6’7” 275

Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M 6’5” 260

Offensive Tackles

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Blaise Andries OT Minnesota 6’5” 335

Logan Bruss OT Wisconsin 6’5” 310

Charles Cross OT Mississippi State 6’5” 300

Myron Cunningham OT Arkansas 6’6” 325

Austin Deculus OT LSU 6’5” 325

Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State 6’6” 300

Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 6’4” 325

Obinna Eze OT TCU 6’7” 315

Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota 6’8” 380

Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan 6’5” 310

Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah 6’6” 310

Vederian Lowe OT Illinois 6’4” 320

Abraham Lucas OT Washington State 6’6” 328

Max Mitchell OT Louisiana 6’5” 299

Evan Neal OT Alabama 6’7” 360

Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa 6’7” 321

Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State 6’5” 300

Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan 6’5” 305

Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky 6’7” 327

Andrew Rupcich OT Culver-Stockton 6’4” 320

Andrew Stueber OT Michigan 6’6” 338

Luke Tenuta OT Virginia Tech 6’7” 318

Zach Thomas OT San Diego State 6’5” 303

Zach Tom OT Wake Forest 6’4” 297

Cordell Volson OT North Dakota State 6’6” 310

Matt Waletzko OT North Dakota 6’6” 305

Rasheed Walker OT Penn State 6’5” 313

Nick Zakelj OT Fordham 6’6” 320

Interior Offensive Line

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Ben Brown IOL Ole Miss 6’5” 315

Spencer Burford IOL UTSA 6’4” 295

Ja’Tyre Carter IOL Southern University 6’3” 306

Dawson Deaton IOL Texas Tech 6’5” 310

William Dunkle IOL San Diego State 6’4” 330

Joshua Ezeudu IOL North Carolina 6’4” 325

Luke Fortner IOL Kentucky 6’6” 300

Kenyon Green IOL Texas A&M 6’4” 330

Marquis Hayes IOL Oklahoma 6’5” 332

Chasen Hines IOL LSU 6’3” 350

Ed Ingram IOL LSU 6’4” 314

Zion Johnson IOL Boston College 6’3” 310

Cam Jurgens IOL Nebraska 6’3” 290

Darian Kinnard IOL Kentucky 6’5” 345

Tyler Linderbaum IOL Iowa 6’2” 289

Alec Lindstrom IOL Boston College 6’4” 300

Cade Mays IOL Tennessee 6’6” 318

Marcus McKethan IOL North Carolina 6’7” 348

Thayer Munford Jr. IOL Ohio State 6’5” 320

Dylan Parham IOL Memphis 6’2” 285

Chris Paul IOL Tulsa 6’4” 324

Sean Rhyan IOL UCLA 6’5” 318

Tyrese Robinson IOL Oklahoma 6’3” 318

Jamaree Salyer IOL Georgia 6’4” 325

Justin Shaffer IOL Georgia 6’3” 330

Lecitus Smith IOL Virginia Tech 6’3” 320

Tyler Smith IOL Tulsa 6’5” 332

Cole Strange IOL UT-Chattanooga 6’5” 301

Luke Wattenberg IOL Washington 6’4” 300

Dohnovan West IOL Arizona State 6’3” 315

Defensive Tackles

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Thomas Booker DL Stanford 6’3” 310

Matthew Butler DL Tennessee 6’3” 299

Zachary Carter DL Florida 6’4” 268

DJ Davidson DL Arizona State 6’3” 325

Jordan Davis DL Georgia 6’5” 330

Kalia Davis DL UCF 6’1” 310

Noah Elliss DL Idaho 6’4” 367

Neil Farrell Jr. DL LSU 6’4” 314

Jonathan Ford DL Miami 6’4” 318

Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State 6’2” 299

Christopher Hinton DL Michigan 6’4” 310

Jordan Jackson DL Air Force 6’5” 290

Travis Jones DL UConn 6’4” 333

DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M 6’4” 290

Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama 6’4” 317

Marquan McCall DL Kentucky 6’3” 379

Otito Ogbonnia DL UCLA 6’3” 320

Esezi Otomewo DL Minnesota 6’6” 275

Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M 6’5” 315

LaBryan Ray DL Alabama 6’4” 283

John Ridgeway DL Arkansas 6’5” 325

Eyioma Uwazurike DL Iowa State 6’6” 320

Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma 6’4” 305

Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia 6’3” 301

Defensive Ends/Edge

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama 6’3” 242

Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech 6’5” 245

Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma 6’3” 235

Micheal Clemons EDGE Texas A&M 6’5” 270

Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State 6’3” 240

Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina 6’4” 270

Jeffrey Gunter EDGE Coastal Carolina 6’4” 260

Logan Hall EDGE Houston 6’5” 260

Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan 6’5” 269

Drake Jackson EDGE USC 6’4” 255

Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State 6’4” 262

Tyree Johnson EDGE Texas A&M 6’4” 240

George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue 6’4” 270

Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State 6’3” 255

Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota 6’4” 265

DeAngelo Malone EDGE Western Kentucky 6’3” 230

Jeremiah Moon EDGE Florida 6’5” 245

David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 6’5” 250

Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky 6’2” 278

Dominique Robinson EDGE Miami (Ohio) 6’4” 256

Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati 6’5” 263

Tyreke Smith EDGE Ohio State 6’3” 267

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa EDGE Notre Dame 6’2” 282

Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon 6’5” 260

Cameron Thomas EDGE San Diego State 6’5” 265

Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma 6’5” 267

Travon Walker EDGE Georgia 6’5” 275

Sam Williams EDGE Ole Miss 6’3” 265

Tre Williams EDGE Arkansas 6’5” 260

Alex Wright EDGE UAB 6’7” 270

Linebackers

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Troy Andersen LB Montana State 6’3” 242

Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma 6’1” 230

Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati 6’3” 242

Terrel Bernard LB Baylor 6’1” 222

Darien Butler LB Arizona State 6’0” 225

Chance Campbell LB Ole Miss 6’2” 233

Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin 6’2” 260

Damone Clark LB LSU 6’3” 245

Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 6’0” 225

JoJo Domann LB Nebraska 6’1” 230

Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina 6’1” 225

Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College 6’1” 223

Jake Hansen LB Illinois 6’1” 230

Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M 6’4” 236

Christian Harris LB Alabama 6’2” 232

D’Marco Jackson LB Appalachian State 6’1” 225

Nate Landman LB Colorado 6’2” 236

Devin Lloyd LB Utah 6’3” 232

Zakoby McClain LB Auburn 6’0” 220

Micah McFadden LB Indiana 6’2” 227

Chad Muma LB Wyoming 6’3” 242

Malcolm Rodriguez LB Oklahoma State 5’11” 225

Mike Rose LB Iowa State 6’4” 245

Josh Ross LB Michigan 6’2” 230

Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin 6’2” 235

Nephi Sewell LB Utah 6’0” 228

Brandon Smith LB Penn State 6’3” 240

Baylon Spector LB Clemson 6’2” 230

Channing Tindall LB Georgia 6’2” 230

Quay Walker LB Georgia 6’4” 240

Cornerbacks

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama 6’1” 192

Kalon Barnes CB Baylor 6’0” 183

Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson 6’0” 195

Montaric Brown CB Arkansas 6’0” 190

Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati 6’0” 198

Tariq Castro-Fields CB Penn State 6’0” 191

Decobie Durant CB South Carolina State 5’9” 174

Kaiir Elam CB Florida 6’2” 192

Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State 6’2” 200

Akayleb Evans CB Missouri 6’2” 188

DaMarcus Fields CB Texas Tech 6’0” 193

Cordale Flott CB LSU 6’2” 170

Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati 6’2” 190

Mario Goodrich CB Clemson 6’0” 190

Kyler Gordon CB Washington 6’0” 200

Vincent Gray CB Michigan 6’1” 190

Josh Jobe CB Alabama 6’1” 194

Jack Jones CB Arizona State 5’10” 180

Marcus Jones CB Houston 5’8” 185

Derion Kendrick CB Georgia 6’0” 190

Chase Lucas CB Arizona State 6’0” 175

Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston 6’4” 200

Roger McCreary CB Auburn 6’0” 193

Trent McDuffie CB Washington 5’11” 190

Chris Steele CB USC 6’1” 190

Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU 6’1” 200

Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee 6’0” 198

Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska 6’0” 215

Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC 6’1” 195

Josh Thompson CB Texas 6’0” 191

Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech 6’1” 180

Jaylen Watson CB Washington State 6’2” 197

Sam Webb CB Missouri Western State 6’2” 195

Damarion Williams CB Houston 5’10” 180

Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State 6’3” 197

Tariq Woolen CB UTSA 6’4” 205

Mykael Wright CB Oregon 5’11” 190

Safeties

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Tycen Anderson S Toledo 6’2” 210

Markquese Bell S Florida A&M 6’3” 205

Dane Belton S Iowa 6’2” 205

Bubba Bolden S Miami 6’2” 200

Jaquan Brisker S Penn State 6’1” 210

Percy Butler S Louisiana 6’0” 192

Lewis Cine S Georgia 6’1” 190

Qwynnterrio Cole S Louisville 6’3” 190

Bryan Cook S Cincinnati 6’1 210

Yusuf Corker S Kentucky 6’0” 192

Nick Cross S Maryland 6’0” 215

Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame 6’4” 210

Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State 6’0” 210

Daxton Hill S Michigan 6’0” 195

Kerby Joseph S Illinois 6’1” 200

Quentin Lake S UCLA 6’1 205

Damarri Mathis S Pittsburgh 5’11” 197

Verone McKinley III S Oregon 5’10” 196

Smoke Monday S Auburn 6’2” 196

Leon O’Neal Jr. S Texas A&M 6’1” 210

Jalen Pitre S Baylor 6’3” 198

Juanyeh Thomas S Georgia Tech 6’1 207

Delarrin Turner-Yell S Oklahoma 5’10” 198

JT Woods S Baylor 6’2” 188

Specialists aka Dudes that out their foot on the ball

Player Pos College Ht Wt

Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh 6’1 234

Matt Araiza P San Diego State 6’2” 180

Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma 6’3” 201

Jake Camarda P Georgia 6’2” 180

Cameron Dicker K Texas 6’0” 216

Trenton Gill P NC State 6’4” 216

Blake Hayes P Illinois 6’6” 225

Jordan Stout P Penn State 6’3” 209

Cade York K LSU 6’1 198

A courtesy mock draft because this what I do ...

Assume they keep Kork, Hunter, Barr, restructure Smith, and sign Kyle Fuller & K’Waun Williams as CBs

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 1 Pick 12

Received: Round 1 Pick 15, Round 4 Pick 19

15: R1 P15 WR Drake London - USC

46: R2 P14 DL DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

77: R3 P13 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin

123: R4 P19 C Dohnovan West - Arizona State

156: R5 P13 RB Brian Robinson - Alabama

183: R6 P5 S Bubba Bolden - Miami

191: R6 P13 CB Mykael Wright - Oregon

207: R6 P29 OT Obinna Eze - TCU

230: R7 P11 DL Marquan McCall - Kentucky

I know most of y’all don’t want a WR in the first and especially not a Trojan. The thing is though, in 2023, Thielen will be near the top of the list for cap casualties or be asked to make a salary adjustment (er, take a pay cut). Grabbing a wide receiver this year and allowing them to slide into the 11 personnel groupings that the Vikings are likely to utilize more this season makes a lot of sense to me. Of course we have Osborn so why do that now? Why not? Take the best player possible.

The forest for the trees!

Leal is sliding or never was really a top pick but he looks like a very good 5 technique in a 3-4 defense.

Chenal is a thumper that can play that inside LB in a 3-4. I think.

The rest are what they are, possibilities and hopefuls.

Enjoy!