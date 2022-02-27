Vikings Introduce Staff - Changes Ahead? | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings held a press conference this week, where head coach Kevin O’Connell introduced the new coordinators on his staff. You have Wes Phillips taking over as offensive coordinator, Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, and Matt Daniels as special-teams coordinator. Darren and Dave will get into these gentlemen and how their schemes will affect what we see on the field on Sundays.

We will focus on the “multiples” fronts that Ed Donatell described in his question and answer period with the press. What is the difference between a 4-3 defense and a 3-4 defense, and how the nickel defense can use both even and odd-man fronts.

Finally, the guys will have their deep thoughts and deep dive on the wide receiver group. Wes Phillips mentioned how much he is looking forward to working with Justin Jefferson. Are there others? Are the Vikings looking to improve their WR stable? If so who might they like?

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Vikings round out coaching staff

Theme #2 - Ed Donatell & the Vikings defense

Theme #3 - Positional analysis - wide receivers

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare.