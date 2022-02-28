Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 February 2022

Not much Vikings news going on yet. Cap maneuvers will be forthcoming soon. The important dates for 2022 NFL Season are here ...
https://operations.nfl.com/gameday/nfl-schedule/2022-important-nfl-dates/
The team has to be under the cap by March 16, 2022 and we hope it is by a decent amount in order to sign a few free agents, specifically at cornerback.
The NFL Combine starts this week and there is a preview with a list of participants here and they can be found elsewhere too.
https://www.dailynorseman.com/2022/2/27/22953574/vikings-2022-nfl-combine-preview
Media Selection
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...