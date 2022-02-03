Will the Minnesota Vikings announce their new head coach soon? “Well… We’re waiting!” to quote the famous movie line. Chad Graff of the Athletic joins us at the bar to discuss the latest developments. Will it be Jim Harbaugh, that he wrote an in-depth article on or one of the other three candidates? It wasn’t. Kevin O’Connell, OC Los Angeles Rams, Raheem Morris, DC Rams, and yesterday Patrick Graham, DC of the Giants have all had their second interviews. There is news of a minority owner opposing Harbaugh’s hiring. The Brian Flores lawsuit against the league hit yesterday and people are wondering if that would affect the selection? It didn’t. We hope we’ll know by showtime, but if not, we’ll talk about it and much more. It will be Kevin O’Connell. Vikings Happy Hour is here to enjoy some Vikings football talk and a beverage or three. You know it will get wild with Chad in the house, so secure your space and grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

Harbaugh to the Vikes?

Thoughts?

How will Harbaugh work with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah?

How will he work with Kirk Cousins?

How is Jim Harbaugh different from Mike Zimmer?

The other HC candidates, O’Connell, Graham, and Morris

Any Senior Bowl news and observation?

Fan with us!!! Our guest is Chad Graff @ChadGraff from The Athletic @TheAthleticMIN. The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production.