Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday February 4, 2022

The latest rumor from Jason La Canfora is Mike Pettine is the likely DC for Kevin O’Connell. I don’t like it one bit. Hope Jason is wrong.

Around DN since the last Open Thread

wludford writes Kevin O’Connell: Next Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings Happy Hour podcast is out

Chris writes about Three Viking Coaches that are headed elsewhere.

Vikings News from Other Sources

Yahoo has Jim Harbaugh comments after the failed interview with the Vikings.

Bring Me the News has 10 Interesting Facts about Kevin O’Connell

Vikings QB Coach Andrew Jonocko is headed to Chicago for the same role.

Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken is headed to the Chargers for the same role.

Around the NFL

The Jaguars have hired Doug Pederson as their next Head Coach

Daily Media Selection

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: