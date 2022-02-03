Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday February 4, 2022

The latest rumor from Jason La Canfora is Mike Pettine is the likely DC for Kevin O’Connell. I don’t like it one bit. Hope Jason is wrong.
Around DN since the last Open Thread
wludford writes Kevin O’Connell: Next Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings Happy Hour podcast is out
Chris writes about Three Viking Coaches that are headed elsewhere.
Vikings News from Other Sources
Yahoo has Jim Harbaugh comments after the failed interview with the Vikings.
Bring Me the News has 10 Interesting Facts about Kevin O’Connell
Vikings QB Coach Andrew Jonocko is headed to Chicago for the same role.
Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken is headed to the Chargers for the same role.
Around the NFL
The Jaguars have hired Doug Pederson as their next Head Coach
Daily Media Selection
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...