Unbelievable! - Harbaugh to O’Connell

In this episode:

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the Minnesota Vikings’ (expected) hiring of former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as well as the very strange news cycle that nearly landed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Minnesota.

