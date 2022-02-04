The Right Coach? Kevin O’Connell | Viking Hot Takes

We Minnesota Vikings fans had a wild day yesterday. With Jim Harbaugh walking out in the final moments, did the Vikings get the right coach? It was reported in multiple locations that the 10th head coach of your Vikings will be Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings cannot officially announce it until the day after the Super Bowl per league rules. In the meantime, the Houston Texans are also expressing interest in O’Connell. Though doubtful, he may end up there. Did the Vikings approach their head coach search properly? Do you agree with it?

Football between the lines is done. Your favorite team is re-assembling a staff for 2022. A rebuild appears to be happening from top to bottom. Can they be competitive? How soon? Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 28th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks:

1. Do you feel used by Harbaugh?

2. Where did Kevin O’Connell rank on your coaching list?

3. The Washington Commanders?!?

Eric asks:

1. Have you held your moment of silence for Raheem Morris?

2. How will the departures of Ryan Ficken, Andrew Janocko, and Klint Kubiak affect the team?

3. Who are your choices for coordinators under Kevin O’Connell?

