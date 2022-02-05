SB Nation Reacts: Oops?

The danger of sports opinions. . .insomuch as it can actually be labeled as “danger”. . .is that by the time you’ve gotten all of the data on something, it’s kind of too late to use it. That was the case for us when it came to the big news of this week for Minnesota Vikings fans in our SB Nation Reacts.

At the beginning of the week when the polls came out, we asked the question of who fans wanted the team’s next head coach to be. We included all four coaches that had been granted second interviews by the Vikings: Patrick Graham, Jim Harbaugh, Raheem Morris, and Kevin O’Connell. We generally don’t get the results of these polls until about Thursday or Friday. . .and, as we know, by that time it was too late.

Harbaugh garnered nearly 80% of the vote from our respondents, but was not even offered the job that ultimately went to O’Connell (or will officially go to O’Connell after the Super Bowl, provided he doesn’t pull a Josh McDaniels or something).

Honestly, I’m happy with the O’Connell selection. I was on the DeMeco Ryans train for a lot of the coaching search, but once he decided that he wasn’t going to do a second interview with the team I thought O’Connell would be the next best choice.

Would I have been happy with Jim Harbaugh? Yeah, I’m sure I would have been. But Harbaugh’s credentials reportedly weren’t enough to get Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company to toss O’Connell to the side for him, and at this point I’m in full “In Kwesi We Trust” mode. If this team is going in a new direction, let’s go all the way and give a young guy a chance to take the wheel.

What do you think, folks? Three or four days removed from the end of Harbaughmania, are you officially over it yet?

