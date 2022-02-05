The First Choice? Kevin O’Connell | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings have reportedly selected Kevin O’Connell of the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams as their new head coach. Was he the first choice? What happened with Jim Harbaugh? Was there just a huge misunderstanding? Did he ever have a chance? Was his vision for the team so far different from what the selection committee was looking for? Did O’Connell have the job secured prior to Harbaugh being added to the list? All of those questions are worth answering. O’Connell will have to build a staff. A few of the current coaches on the team have been allowed to look for new jobs and released to take them when they find them. Which assistant coaches will stay and which will go? Who do you hope is kept?

On top of all that, Darren will provide some Deep Thoughts on the defensive line personnel, and what the team may do moving into the next season.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - What happened with Harbaugh?

Theme #2 - Assistant coaches

Theme #3 - Defensive line

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare.