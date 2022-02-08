The Senior Bowl | Mock Draft Mondays

Climbing the Pocket’s Mock Draft Mondays is taking a look at the Senior Bowl. It is a fantastic event for many reasons, but the biggest reason is how much you can learn from this class. Over 100 players attend the event in Mobile to show off their skills and speak with teams. Throughout the week, players are put through drills to showcase their skills and traits. The Senior Bowl staff, led by director Jim Nagy, has done a fantastic job not only finding players from high-profile programs but also standouts from the lower levels. Our own Tyler Forness was in Mobile for Senior Bowl practices and will break down how the process works, why it’s important, and who stood out from the rest. Plus, the guys will do another quick three or four-round mock draft for your Minnesota Vikings.

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- Tyler’s overall view of his time in Mobile Alabama

- What players did he see that he’d like the Vikings to draft?

- What did he think of the QBs?

- Were there any linemen that Dave would love?

- Were there any other offensive weapons that would make Deshawn gush?

- Firing up the mock draft machine

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.