 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday February 9, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Around the DN

Three Names Have Emerged as Defensive Coordinator candidates.

Climbing the Pocket has their Senior Bowl Mock Draft podcast

Vikings News from Other Source

Bring Me the News asks What Can Kevin O’Connell do to Improve Kirk Cousins’ Play?

Vikings Wire asks What can the Vikings Learn from Mobile?

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...