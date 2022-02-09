Norse Code Podcast Episode 416: The Mirror Paradox

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- My piece on homelessness in Los Angeles and the Super Bowl’s impact on it
- The Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have some beef! And I covered it
- Shrine Bowl risers and fallers
- Kirk Cousins will never be an elite quarterback
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and process, and how he’s more than just a number-cruncher
- Chad Graff wrote some excellent stories as well. Here’s his on the inside story on the Harbaugh interview
- And here is his “Who is Kevin O’Connell” piece
- The Athletic’s breakdown of props is here
- This is the Defector piece on nepotism
- Interestingly, Dalvin Cook ranked second in yards on perfectly-blocked runs and fourth in yards per carry on those runs, per PFF.
Follow us on Twitter
Arif - @ArifHasanNFL
James - @bigmono
To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.
AD
You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?
But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.
Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me at @ArifHasanNFL. You can follow producer and host James Pogatshnik at @bigmono.
Loading comments...