Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson to work in personnel department

Along with searching for coaches to fill out Kevin O’Connell’s incoming staff, new Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is making moves to solidify the front office as well.

The #Vikings are hiring Ryan Grigson for a senior role in the football personnel department, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The former #Colts GM has served as a personnel exec for the #Browns (alongside Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah) and #Seahawks since his five-year stint in Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 9, 2022

Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Vikings are hiring Ryan Grigson for a “senior role” in the football personnel department.

Grigson has been involved in front office and personnel jobs around the National Football League for more than 20 years, with his most visible role being his time as the GM of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2016. The Colts had one of the biggest turnarounds in league history in Grigson’s first season, going from 2-14 in 2011 to 11-5 in 2012. The Colts turned over about 70% of the roster that season, and the turnaround was enough to garner Executive of the Year honors for Grigson from Pro Football Weekly and The Sporting News.

Grigson was relieved of his duties with the Colts following the 2016 season, and since then has had two stints with the Cleveland Browns with a couple of seasons in Seattle sandwiched in-between. He has been in Cleveland for the past two seasons, which means his time and Adofo-Mensah’s time overlapped and likely played a significant role in the new GM bringing Grigson to Minnesota.

As the Vikings make more moves in anticipation of the start of the Kevin O’Connell era, we will continue bringing them to you here.