 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday March 1, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new
NFL: OCT 04 Vikings at Broncos Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Around the DN

Mark has his 2022 NFL Preview

Vikings News from Other Sources

From PFT, Zimmer and a lot of staff complained about Kirk Cousins in staff meetings last year. Mostly about his lack of winning plays and aggressiveness.

PFT thinks the Rams CB Darious Williams will end up in Minnesota this offseason.

You can see CJ Ham as a real Viking for a Netflix promo.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...