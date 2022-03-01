The NFL Combine | Mock Draft Mondays

Your Minnesota Vikings staff have made their way to Indy for the NFL Combine. Tonight on Mock Draft Monday, Tyler is back from vacation and ready to break down the combine. Every year since 1987, the combine has called Indianapolis home. Throughout the week, players take medical tests, interviews, and on-the-field, workouts to help NFL teams paint a picture of what their plan should be, come April. Join Tyler and producer Dave at 8 Central on why the combine matters and what to watch for moving forward.

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- The NFL Scouting Combine schedule

- Which players have the best chance to up their draft stock?

Quarterback: Matt Corral, Malik Willis

Running Back: James Cook, Breece Hall [skipped]

Wide Receiver: Treylon Burks, Calvin Austin III

Tight End: Charlie Kolar, Jeremy Ruckert

Offensive Line: Trevor Penning, Daniel Faalele

EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Boye Mafe

Interior Defensive Line: Logan Hall and Jordan Davis

Linebacker: Leo Chenal and Nakobe Dean

Cornerback: Kaiir Elam and Roger McCreary

Safety: Jalen Pitre, Daxton Hill, and unicorn Kyle Hamilton

- Which of those players would you like to see in purple?

- Firing up the mock draft machine for version 5. [Bumped again to next week.]

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.