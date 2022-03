Vikings News

The Vikings are looking into trading several high profile names ahead of the free agency period.

Is Kirk Cousins Next to be traded?

The Vikings’ 5th year option for C Garrett Bradbury is set at $13.2M. I have a feeling it won’t be picked up.

News from Around the League

The Colts have traded Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

NFL.com has the Winners and Losers from the A A Ron Contract Extension and Russell Wilson trade.

NFL.com also has their top 101 Free Agents

Media Selection of the Day