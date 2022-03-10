Vikings Offseason Plan 7.0

This is likely my last plan because news will be coming down before the 16th. After the rumor yesterday from Jason La Canfora about how the Vikings are eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll, this plan (like all the rest) will be even more useless. Nevertheless, I will not be deterred.
I am not sure how much true freedom the new GM and Coach have in what they want to do. Mark Wilf publicly stated that he thought the team still could be “super-competitive”. He said this with the knowledge (we hope) of the team MISSING the playoffs the last two years, 15M over the cap, and after firing the last two men responsible for the lack of success. That is delusion folks.
I have no proof but my reading of the tea leaves leads me to believe that the Wilfs are heavily involved which may or may not be a good thing. Thus, we could be stuck with our current roster for the most part and they will continue to invest heavily in the foolhardy belief that something different will happen.
So let’s get to it.
The Vikings are currently 15M over the cap.
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $224,838,598 : $209,833,701 : ($15,004,897)
2023 : $143,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $81,305,926
2024 : $89,412,731 : $256,000,000 : $166,587,269
Extend/redo Cousins to a 3 year 120M deal (with two void years )
100% guaranteed
He gets a 55M signing bonus
Salaries of 9M, 24M, 37M
Cap hits would be 30M, 35M, 43M, 11M, 11M
In 2025, when he will turn 37, they eat 22M in dead money or extend him again.
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $209,838,598 : $209,833,701 : ($4,897)
2023 : $178,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $46,305,926
2024 : $132,412,731 : $256,000,000 : $123,587,269
2025 : $67,831,110 : $0 : ($67,831,110)
Extend/redo Hunter to a 5 year 130M deal
He gets a 35M signing bonus
Salaries of 3.5M, 11.5M, 25M, 27M, 28M
Cap hits would be 16.62M, 22.62M, 33.12M, 35.12M, 35M
In 2025, when he will turn 30, they can cut him and save 27M in cap space which would get used up by the Kork dead money.
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $200,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $9,495,103
2023 : $191,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $33,305,926
2024 : $163,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $92,707,269
2025 : $102,951,110 : $0 : ($102,951,110
Extend Barr with a new 2 year 15M deal (with one void year)
He gets a 7.5M signing bonus
Salaries of 2.445M, 5.055M
Cap hits would be 9.89M, 12.5M, and 2.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $200,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $9,495,103
2023 : $204,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $20,805,926
2024 : $165,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $90,207,269
2025 : $102,951,110 : $0 : ($102,951,110)
Extend/redo Kendricks to a 3 year 30M deal (with one void year)
Guarantee first 2 years (20M)
He gets a 10M signing bonus
Salaries of 2M, 8M, 10M, 2.5M
Cap hits would be 8.53M, 12.43M, 12.5M, 2.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $195,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $14,495,103
2023 : $205,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $19,805,926
2024 : $178,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $77,707,269
2025 : $105,451,110 : $0 : ($105,451,110)
Restructure 6M of Smith’s of 8M roster bonus
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $190,838,598 : $209,833,701 : $18,995,103
2023 : $194,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $30,805,926
2024 : $177,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $78,707,269
2025 : $106,951,110 : $0 : ($106,951,110)
Redo Thielen’s deal to 3 year 30M (with one void year)
First two years guaranteed (20M)
He gets a 10M signing bonus
Salaries of 5M, 5M, 10M, 2.5M
Cap hits would be 11.8M, 11.8M, 15M, 2.5M
Saves 5.145M in cap space in 2022, 6.15M in 2023, and 2.1M in 2024
If he is cut in 2024, they save 6.5M in cap space
Why would he agree to take less over the next two years?
He is not guaranteed any money right now. This way he gets 20M guaranteed.
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $185,693,598 : $209,833,701 : $24,140,103
2023 : $188,044,074 : $225,000,000 : $36,955,926
2024 : $173,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $82,207,269
2025 : $109,451,110 : $0 : ($109,451,110)
Extend Tomlinson with a 4 yr 40M deal (adding one more void year*)
* he already has 3 void years - 2023 thru 2025
He gets a 7.5M signing bonus
Salaries of 3.5M, 7M, 12M, 10M, 1.5M
Cap hits would be 7.5M, 11M, 16M, 14M, 1.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $185,693,598 : $209,833,701 : $24,140,103
2023 : $191,544,074 : $225,000,000 : $33,455,926
2024 : $189,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $66,207,269
2025 : $123,451,110 : $0 : ($123,451,110)
Sign DJ Reed to a 4 year 48M deal
He gets a 14M signing bonus
Salaries of 5.035M, 4.965M, 12M, 12M
Cap hits would be 8.535M, 8.465M, 15.5M, 15.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $193,523,598 : $209,833,701 : $16,310,103
2023 : $200,009,074 : $225,000,000 : $24,990,926
2024 : $205,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $50,707,269
2025 : $138,951,110 : $0 : ($138,951,110)
Sign Justin Reid to a 3 year 16.5M deal
He gets a 4.5M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.035M, 4.965M, 6M
Cap hits would be 2.535M, 6.465M, 7.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $195,353,598 : $209,833,701 : $14,480,103
2023 : $206,474,074 : $225,000,000 : $18,525,926
2024 : $212,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $43,207,269
2025 : $138,951,110 : $0 : ($138,951,110)
Sign James Daniels to a 5 year 70M deal
He gets a 30M signing bonus
Salaries of 1.035M, 2.965M, 15M, 15M, 16M
Cap hits would be 5.035M, 6.965M, 19M, 19M, 20M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $199,678,598 : $209,833,701 : $10,155,103
2023 : $213,439,074 : $225,000,000 : $11,560,926
2024 : $231,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $24,207,269
2025 : $157,951,110 : $0 : ($157,951,110)
Sign Jordan Berry to a 1 year 1.5M deal
He gets a 250K signing bonus
Salaries of 1.25M
Cap hits would be 1.5M
Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space
2022 : $200,429,863 : $209,833,701 : $9,403,838
2023 : $213,439,074 : $225,000,000 : $11,560,926
2024 : $231,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $24,207,269
2025 : $157,951,110 : $0 : ($157,951,110)
Greg Joseph will get the minimum because he is an ERFA and this does not affect the cap enough to discus.
If he is not an ERFA then they probably have to offer 2M or so.
The current money needed to sign the rookies is 4.319M.
That leaves about 5M to use on any other free agents.
If they need more space they can do something with Pierce, Cook, and maybe O'Neill.
They could add a few minimum contract veterans that would kick someone of the bottom of the top 51 players who count against the cap with the difference in salary a 200K to 300K.
Heading to the draft, you could look to get another corner to play the slot, an edge rusher or two, a nose tackle, maybe a DL5T, one big inside linebacker, a tight end, a safety, and a receiver is always a good idea.
Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 13
Received: Round 3 Pick 20, Round 4 Pick 34
12: R1 P12 EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia
Height; 6’5”
Weight: 272
Arms: 35 1/2”
Hand: 10 3/4”
Wingspan: 84 1/4”
40: 4.51
10: 1.62
Vertical: 35.5”
Broad: 10’3”
20s: 4.32
3cone: 6.89
Ras: 9.99u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21463
46: R2 P14 DL Travis Jones - UConn
Height; 6’4.3”
Weight: 325
Arms: 34 1/4”
Hand: 10 1/4”
Wingspan: 81 1/2”
40: 4.92
10: 1.76
Vertical: 28.5”
Broad: 9’2”
20s: 4.58
3cone: 7.33
Ras: 9.65u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21073&pos=DT
84: R3 P20 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin
Height; 6’2.5”
Weight: 250
Arms: 31”
Hand: 9 3/4”
Wingspan: 75 1/2”
40: 4.53
10: N/A
Vertical: 40.5”
Broad: 10’8”
20s: DNP
3cone: DNP
Ras: 10u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21440
138: R4 P34 C Cole Strange - UT-Chattanooga
Height; 6’4.7”
Weight: 307
Arms: 33”
Hand: 10 1/8”
Wingspan: 79 3/4”
40: 5.03
10: 1.76
Bench: 31
Vertical: 28”
Broad: 10’0”
20s: 4.5
3cone: 7.44
Ras: 9.95u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21108
156: R5 P13 S J.T. Woods - Baylor
Height; 6’1.06”
Weight: 195
Arms: 32 3/8”
Hand: 8 1/2”
Wingspan: 77 3/8”
40: 4.36
10: N/A
Vertical: 39.5”
Broad: 10’8”
20s: DNP
3cone: DNP
Ras: 9.86u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21556
183: R6 P5 WR Tyquan Thornton - Baylor
Height; 6’2.3”
Weight: 181
Arms: 33 3/4”
Hand: 8 1/4”
Wingspan: 79 1/4”
40: 4.28
10: N/A
Vertical: 36.5”
Broad: 10’10”
20s: DNP
3cone: DNP
Ras: 9.76u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21448
191: R6 P13 RB Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota St
Height; 5’11.3”
Weight: 207
Arms: 31 7/8”
Hand: 9 1/4”
Wingspan: 75 7/8”
40: 4.37
10: 1.56
Vertical: 36”
Broad: 10’4”
20s: DNP
3cone: DNP
Ras: 9.66u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21372
207: R6 P29 CB Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State
Height; 6’2.1”
Weight: 199
Arms: 30 3/4”
Hand: 9”
Wingspan: 73 3/4”
40: 4.33
10: N/A
Vertical: 39.5”
Broad: 11’0”
20s: 3.94
3cone: 6.48
Ras: 9.99u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21142
230: R7 P11 CB Alontae Taylor - Tennessee
Height; 6’0.01”
Weight: 199
Arms: 32 1/4”
Hand: 9 1/8”
Wingspan: 74 3/4”
40: 4.36
10: N/A
Vertical: 34.5”
Broad: 10’8”
20s: DNP
3cone: DNP
Ras: 9.79u
https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=20989
A slightly different alternative mock ...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 3 Pick 13
Received: Round 3 Pick 22, Round 4 Pick 21
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Round 2 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20
Trade Partner: Washington Commanders
Sent: Round 4 Pick 20, Round 6 Pick 5
Received: Round 4 Pick 8
12: R1 P12 DL Jordan Davis - Georgia
50: R2 P18 CB Tariq Woolen - UTSA
86: R3 P22 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin
112: R4 P8 WR Alec Pierce - Cincinnati
125: R4 P21 C Cole Strange - UT-Chattanooga
156: R5 P13 S J.T. Woods - Baylor
191: R6 P13 RB Pierre Strong - South Dakota St
207: R6 P29 CB Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State
230: R7 P11 EDGE Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina
Well, the likely last plan that pays and keeps everybody and tries to sign some free agents and get decent draft picks.
It is the worst plan I can think of but one that can really happen.
I hope I am dead wrong!
