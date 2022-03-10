Vikings Offseason Plan 7.0

This is likely my last plan because news will be coming down before the 16th. After the rumor yesterday from Jason La Canfora about how the Vikings are eager to move big contracts and reset their cap/payroll, this plan (like all the rest) will be even more useless. Nevertheless, I will not be deterred.

I am not sure how much true freedom the new GM and Coach have in what they want to do. Mark Wilf publicly stated that he thought the team still could be “super-competitive”. He said this with the knowledge (we hope) of the team MISSING the playoffs the last two years, 15M over the cap, and after firing the last two men responsible for the lack of success. That is delusion folks.

I have no proof but my reading of the tea leaves leads me to believe that the Wilfs are heavily involved which may or may not be a good thing. Thus, we could be stuck with our current roster for the most part and they will continue to invest heavily in the foolhardy belief that something different will happen.

So let’s get to it.

The Vikings are currently 15M over the cap.

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $224,838,598 : $209,833,701 : ($15,004,897)

2023 : $143,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $81,305,926

2024 : $89,412,731 : $256,000,000 : $166,587,269

Extend/redo Cousins to a 3 year 120M deal (with two void years )

100% guaranteed

He gets a 55M signing bonus

Salaries of 9M, 24M, 37M

Cap hits would be 30M, 35M, 43M, 11M, 11M

In 2025, when he will turn 37, they eat 22M in dead money or extend him again.

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $209,838,598 : $209,833,701 : ($4,897)

2023 : $178,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $46,305,926

2024 : $132,412,731 : $256,000,000 : $123,587,269

2025 : $67,831,110 : $0 : ($67,831,110)

Extend/redo Hunter to a 5 year 130M deal

He gets a 35M signing bonus

Salaries of 3.5M, 11.5M, 25M, 27M, 28M

Cap hits would be 16.62M, 22.62M, 33.12M, 35.12M, 35M

In 2025, when he will turn 30, they can cut him and save 27M in cap space which would get used up by the Kork dead money.

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $200,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $9,495,103

2023 : $191,694,074 : $225,000,000 : $33,305,926

2024 : $163,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $92,707,269

2025 : $102,951,110 : $0 : ($102,951,110

Extend Barr with a new 2 year 15M deal (with one void year)

He gets a 7.5M signing bonus

Salaries of 2.445M, 5.055M

Cap hits would be 9.89M, 12.5M, and 2.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $200,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $9,495,103

2023 : $204,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $20,805,926

2024 : $165,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $90,207,269

2025 : $102,951,110 : $0 : ($102,951,110)

Extend/redo Kendricks to a 3 year 30M deal (with one void year)

Guarantee first 2 years (20M)

He gets a 10M signing bonus

Salaries of 2M, 8M, 10M, 2.5M

Cap hits would be 8.53M, 12.43M, 12.5M, 2.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $195,338,598 : $209,833,701 : $14,495,103

2023 : $205,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $19,805,926

2024 : $178,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $77,707,269

2025 : $105,451,110 : $0 : ($105,451,110)

Restructure 6M of Smith’s of 8M roster bonus

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $190,838,598 : $209,833,701 : $18,995,103

2023 : $194,194,074 : $225,000,000 : $30,805,926

2024 : $177,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $78,707,269

2025 : $106,951,110 : $0 : ($106,951,110)

Redo Thielen’s deal to 3 year 30M (with one void year)

First two years guaranteed (20M)

He gets a 10M signing bonus

Salaries of 5M, 5M, 10M, 2.5M

Cap hits would be 11.8M, 11.8M, 15M, 2.5M

Saves 5.145M in cap space in 2022, 6.15M in 2023, and 2.1M in 2024

If he is cut in 2024, they save 6.5M in cap space

Why would he agree to take less over the next two years?

He is not guaranteed any money right now. This way he gets 20M guaranteed.

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $185,693,598 : $209,833,701 : $24,140,103

2023 : $188,044,074 : $225,000,000 : $36,955,926

2024 : $173,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $82,207,269

2025 : $109,451,110 : $0 : ($109,451,110)

Extend Tomlinson with a 4 yr 40M deal (adding one more void year*)

* he already has 3 void years - 2023 thru 2025

He gets a 7.5M signing bonus

Salaries of 3.5M, 7M, 12M, 10M, 1.5M

Cap hits would be 7.5M, 11M, 16M, 14M, 1.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $185,693,598 : $209,833,701 : $24,140,103

2023 : $191,544,074 : $225,000,000 : $33,455,926

2024 : $189,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $66,207,269

2025 : $123,451,110 : $0 : ($123,451,110)

Sign DJ Reed to a 4 year 48M deal

He gets a 14M signing bonus

Salaries of 5.035M, 4.965M, 12M, 12M

Cap hits would be 8.535M, 8.465M, 15.5M, 15.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $193,523,598 : $209,833,701 : $16,310,103

2023 : $200,009,074 : $225,000,000 : $24,990,926

2024 : $205,292,731 : $256,000,000 : $50,707,269

2025 : $138,951,110 : $0 : ($138,951,110)

Sign Justin Reid to a 3 year 16.5M deal

He gets a 4.5M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.035M, 4.965M, 6M

Cap hits would be 2.535M, 6.465M, 7.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $195,353,598 : $209,833,701 : $14,480,103

2023 : $206,474,074 : $225,000,000 : $18,525,926

2024 : $212,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $43,207,269

2025 : $138,951,110 : $0 : ($138,951,110)

Sign James Daniels to a 5 year 70M deal

He gets a 30M signing bonus

Salaries of 1.035M, 2.965M, 15M, 15M, 16M

Cap hits would be 5.035M, 6.965M, 19M, 19M, 20M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $199,678,598 : $209,833,701 : $10,155,103

2023 : $213,439,074 : $225,000,000 : $11,560,926

2024 : $231,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $24,207,269

2025 : $157,951,110 : $0 : ($157,951,110)

Sign Jordan Berry to a 1 year 1.5M deal

He gets a 250K signing bonus

Salaries of 1.25M

Cap hits would be 1.5M

Season : Total Liabilities : Team Salary Cap : Cap Space

2022 : $200,429,863 : $209,833,701 : $9,403,838

2023 : $213,439,074 : $225,000,000 : $11,560,926

2024 : $231,792,731 : $256,000,000 : $24,207,269

2025 : $157,951,110 : $0 : ($157,951,110)

Greg Joseph will get the minimum because he is an ERFA and this does not affect the cap enough to discus.

If he is not an ERFA then they probably have to offer 2M or so.

The current money needed to sign the rookies is 4.319M.

That leaves about 5M to use on any other free agents.

If they need more space they can do something with Pierce, Cook, and maybe O'Neill.

They could add a few minimum contract veterans that would kick someone of the bottom of the top 51 players who count against the cap with the difference in salary a 200K to 300K.

Heading to the draft, you could look to get another corner to play the slot, an edge rusher or two, a nose tackle, maybe a DL5T, one big inside linebacker, a tight end, a safety, and a receiver is always a good idea.

Trade Partner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13

Received: Round 3 Pick 20, Round 4 Pick 34

12: R1 P12 EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia

Height; 6’5”

Weight: 272

Arms: 35 1/2”

Hand: 10 3/4”

Wingspan: 84 1/4”

40: 4.51

10: 1.62

Vertical: 35.5”

Broad: 10’3”

20s: 4.32

3cone: 6.89

Ras: 9.99u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21463

46: R2 P14 DL Travis Jones - UConn

Height; 6’4.3”

Weight: 325

Arms: 34 1/4”

Hand: 10 1/4”

Wingspan: 81 1/2”

40: 4.92

10: 1.76

Vertical: 28.5”

Broad: 9’2”

20s: 4.58

3cone: 7.33

Ras: 9.65u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21073&pos=DT

84: R3 P20 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin

Height; 6’2.5”

Weight: 250

Arms: 31”

Hand: 9 3/4”

Wingspan: 75 1/2”

40: 4.53

10: N/A

Vertical: 40.5”

Broad: 10’8”

20s: DNP

3cone: DNP

Ras: 10u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21440

138: R4 P34 C Cole Strange - UT-Chattanooga

Height; 6’4.7”

Weight: 307

Arms: 33”

Hand: 10 1/8”

Wingspan: 79 3/4”

40: 5.03

10: 1.76

Bench: 31

Vertical: 28”

Broad: 10’0”

20s: 4.5

3cone: 7.44

Ras: 9.95u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21108

156: R5 P13 S J.T. Woods - Baylor

Height; 6’1.06”

Weight: 195

Arms: 32 3/8”

Hand: 8 1/2”

Wingspan: 77 3/8”

40: 4.36

10: N/A

Vertical: 39.5”

Broad: 10’8”

20s: DNP

3cone: DNP

Ras: 9.86u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21556

183: R6 P5 WR Tyquan Thornton - Baylor

Height; 6’2.3”

Weight: 181

Arms: 33 3/4”

Hand: 8 1/4”

Wingspan: 79 1/4”

40: 4.28

10: N/A

Vertical: 36.5”

Broad: 10’10”

20s: DNP

3cone: DNP

Ras: 9.76u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21448

191: R6 P13 RB Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota St

Height; 5’11.3”

Weight: 207

Arms: 31 7/8”

Hand: 9 1/4”

Wingspan: 75 7/8”

40: 4.37

10: 1.56

Vertical: 36”

Broad: 10’4”

20s: DNP

3cone: DNP

Ras: 9.66u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21372

207: R6 P29 CB Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State

Height; 6’2.1”

Weight: 199

Arms: 30 3/4”

Hand: 9”

Wingspan: 73 3/4”

40: 4.33

10: N/A

Vertical: 39.5”

Broad: 11’0”

20s: 3.94

3cone: 6.48

Ras: 9.99u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=21142

230: R7 P11 CB Alontae Taylor - Tennessee

Height; 6’0.01”

Weight: 199

Arms: 32 1/4”

Hand: 9 1/8”

Wingspan: 74 3/4”

40: 4.36

10: N/A

Vertical: 34.5”

Broad: 10’8”

20s: DNP

3cone: DNP

Ras: 9.79u

https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=20989

A slightly different alternative mock ...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 3 Pick 13

Received: Round 3 Pick 22, Round 4 Pick 21

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 18, Round 4 Pick 20

Trade Partner: Washington Commanders

Sent: Round 4 Pick 20, Round 6 Pick 5

Received: Round 4 Pick 8

12: R1 P12 DL Jordan Davis - Georgia

50: R2 P18 CB Tariq Woolen - UTSA

86: R3 P22 LB Leo Chenal - Wisconsin

112: R4 P8 WR Alec Pierce - Cincinnati

125: R4 P21 C Cole Strange - UT-Chattanooga

156: R5 P13 S J.T. Woods - Baylor

191: R6 P13 RB Pierre Strong - South Dakota St

207: R6 P29 CB Zyon McCollum - Sam Houston State

230: R7 P11 EDGE Jeffrey Gunter - Coastal Carolina

Well, the likely last plan that pays and keeps everybody and tries to sign some free agents and get decent draft picks.

It is the worst plan I can think of but one that can really happen.

I hope I am dead wrong!

