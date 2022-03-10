Ben Goessling & Vikings’ Moves? | Vikings Happy Hour

What is guest Ben Goessling from the Star Tribune hearing? The quarterback moves continued today and there were reports of other teams inquiring or making offers for Kirk Cousins, but was the price right? With the QB carousel moving, does it change the approach from Minnesota Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell toward the direction they want to move? Are there any other players on the trade market from the Vikes?

Discussion topics tonight:

- Intro

- QB moves in the NFL

Aaron Rodger extension

Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos

Carson Wentz traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders

Kirk Cousins inquiries

- Does this shift Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah mindset?

- Is Kirk’s extension looming?

- Other Vikings’ player moves, acquisitions, trades, or extensions?

Vikings signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill

Guest Ben Goessling from Star Tribune