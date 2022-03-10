Jeff Gladney acquitted on assault charges

An update on a story that may have fallen out of the minds of a lot of Minnesota Vikings’ fans has just come across the wire.

Former Minnesota Vikings corner and first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney was found not guilty Thursday by a jury after being indicted last year by a grand jury in Dallas on a felony charge after a female acquaintance alleged he assaulted her @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 10, 2022

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network (among others) is reporting that former Vikings’ cornerback Jeff Gladney was found not guilty on felony assault charges by a jury in Texas.

Gladney had been indicted last August after turning himself in following allegations that he had assaulted his then-girlfriend. Immediately after his indictment, he was released by the Vikings.

Gladney, one of the Vikings’ two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, played just one season for the Vikings. He had 81 tackles and three passes defended.

As he was waived by the Vikings and not claimed by anybody on waivers, Gladney is now free to sign with any NFL team. I’m not an expert on these sorts of things, but I’d calculate the odds of him potentially returning to Minnesota as slightly worse than the odds of hell freeing over sometime in the next week.

But I’m sure he’ll get a chance with one of the other 31 NFL franchises.

Once again, Jeff Gladney has been found not guilty of charges that he assaulted his girlfriend last year in Texas.