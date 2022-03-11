 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday March 11, 2022

By GA Skol
Vikings News

Former Viking CB Jeff Gladney was acquitted of assault charges

Vikings Offseason Plan 7.0 from MarkSP18 is up.

Tyler Williams was hired as Executive Director of Player Health & Performance.

StarTribune talks about the relationship of the Wentz trade with a potential Cousins trade.

News From Around the League

NFL.com has their Teams That Need to Make an Offseason Splash

The Cowboys are trying to trade La’el Collins.

