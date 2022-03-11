Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday March 11, 2022

Vikings News
Former Viking CB Jeff Gladney was acquitted of assault charges
Vikings Offseason Plan 7.0 from MarkSP18 is up.
Tyler Williams was hired as Executive Director of Player Health & Performance.
StarTribune talks about the relationship of the Wentz trade with a potential Cousins trade.
News From Around the League
NFL.com has their Teams That Need to Make an Offseason Splash
The Cowboys are trying to trade La’el Collins.
