Done Anything Yet? | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings are quickly running out of time to get cap compliant by the start of the new NFL league year on Wednesday. Fans keep asking, have they, “Done Anything Yet?” Rumors and tweets of rumors are flying, but nothing as of yet. Hopefully, that changes soon, but we all know with legal tampering starting at noon Eastern on Monday, things are about to really get wild and the Climbing The Pocket along with our thirst-quenching partner, Lake Monster Brewing, is here for it all.

Darren and Dave today will be looking at how Kevin O’Connell will set the tempo on the field no matter which quarterback is running it. Then we dive into our second to last position group analysis, and this is the most significant and relevant to date… the quarterbacks. Will the Vikings roll with Kirk Cousins and his massive cap hit? Will he extend to work so Rob Brzezinski can work some cap magic? Will he be traded? Will the Vikings acquire a free agent like Deshaun Watson? Will they draft a QB high? Oh, we don’t know yet, but may soon. Let’s all hope so.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Vikings moves?

Theme #2 - Setting the tempo

Theme #3 - Positional analysis QBs

