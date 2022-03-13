Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days

On 1 February, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady sent the following series of tweets:

In that thread, he declared that it was time for him to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Apparently he got all of those things done in 40 days.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Just moments ago, Brady. . .unless he’s been hacked. . .announced that he is coming back to Tampa Bay next season after all.

Now, this isn’t the first time a prominent quarterback has waffled about retirement from the NFL. . .we all watched it with Brett Favre for a number of years, including during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. It felt a little different with Brady, though. . .with all the tributes and everything else that came out after the announcement, it really felt like Brady was hanging it up.

But, it doesn’t appear that’s going to be the case after all.

The Buccaneers came up short of the NFC Championship Game last year, falling to the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Divisional Round. Apparently that wasn’t the way that Brady wanted to go out, so he’s going to be back in 2022, and it seems like the balance of power in the NFC may have just shifted. . .at least in part. . .back to Tampa Bay.

I’m sure there will be plenty of other reaction to Tom Brady’s announcement that he’s coming back. Be sure to check out Bucs Nation, who will no doubt have the lead on all of it.