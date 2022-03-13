Minnesota Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to 1-year contract extension

UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter, the extension will lower Cousins’ cap figure for this season to $31.25 million, saving the Vikings nearly $14 million in cap space. They needed to clear $15 million before the start of the new league year, so they’re almost there.

There will still be plenty of other moves, though.

Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a one-year, fully-guaranteed $35 million extension, per source. He will make $40 million this year and $30 million next. Deal has two voidable years in it to lower his cap number this year to $31.25M. $15M of deal will be paid by this time next year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

If you were waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to finally make a move as we get closer to the start of the new league year, apparently they were just waiting for Tom Brady to announce his return first.

Because they just made a move. . .and a lot of people probably aren’t going to like it.

The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources.



Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

Close, Personal Friend of The Daily Norseman Tom Pelissero™ is reporting that the Vikings and Cousins have agreed to a one-year, $35 million extension. . .a fully guaranteed extension. . .that puts him under contract through 2023.

Cousins will get a raise to $40 million this season, and he also got a no-trade clause.

This deal will, presumably, lower Cousins’ cap hit for 2022, which was likely the primary objective. It also gives the impression that new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell think that the roster that they have can be competitive in 2022 with Cousins at the helm.

We don’t have all of the particulars of the contract yet, but once we do we will bring them to you as soon as we can.

