Kirk Cousins, Vikings agree on 1-year, $35M contract extension

Minnesota Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to 1-year contract extension

We’re waiting on the particulars

By Christopher Gates Updated
UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter, the extension will lower Cousins’ cap figure for this season to $31.25 million, saving the Vikings nearly $14 million in cap space. They needed to clear $15 million before the start of the new league year, so they’re almost there.

There will still be plenty of other moves, though.

If you were waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to finally make a move as we get closer to the start of the new league year, apparently they were just waiting for Tom Brady to announce his return first.

Because they just made a move. . .and a lot of people probably aren’t going to like it.

Close, Personal Friend of The Daily Norseman Tom Pelissero™ is reporting that the Vikings and Cousins have agreed to a one-year, $35 million extension. . .a fully guaranteed extension. . .that puts him under contract through 2023.

Cousins will get a raise to $40 million this season, and he also got a no-trade clause.

This deal will, presumably, lower Cousins’ cap hit for 2022, which was likely the primary objective. It also gives the impression that new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell think that the roster that they have can be competitive in 2022 with Cousins at the helm.

We don’t have all of the particulars of the contract yet, but once we do we will bring them to you as soon as we can.

Once again, the Minnesota Vikings have signed Kirk Cousins to a 1-year, $35 million extension, presumably to lower his cap number for 2022.

