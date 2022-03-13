Kirk Cousins is Extended | CTP BREAKING NEWS , 13 March 2022

There it is… Kirk Cousins has been extended and the details are confusing, but we’ll try to break it all down for Minnesota Vikings fans. Cousins got extended through 2023, gets a raise to $40 million this year and $55 million next March per Tom Pelissero. The trick though is by adding 2 void years reducing this year’s cap hit. The issue with that though is that it will negate the advantage of a rookie quarterback’s contract in ‘24 and ‘25. Hopefully, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and crew are making the correct gamble and the Vikings get the ultra-competitive team the Wilf’s are asking for. Super Bowl Baby! Kirk fans rejoice!

Fan with us!!! Jayson Brown @brownjayson, and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman along with @LakeMonsterBrew’s production.