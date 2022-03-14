Vikings extend tender offer to K Greg Joseph

With the new league year starting this week, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move that could, potentially, bring them stability at a position where they historically haven’t had that much of it.

No, not quarterback. . .kicker.

The Vikings have announced that they have extended a tender offer to restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph. The is for a 1-year, $2.43 million contract for next season and gives them the right of first refusal if another team offers him a deal.

Joseph had a solid season for the Vikings in 2021, connecting on 33-of-38 field goals and 36-of-40 extra points this past season. He did have two game-winning kicks, a 54-yarder against the Detroit Lions and a 29-yarder against the Green Bay Packers. He also missed a couple of potential game-winners against the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers, though the Vikings did go on to win the Carolina game in overtime.

Joseph also led the NFL in touchback percentage last season. Well, that’s what his agent says, anyway.

The Minnesota Vikings just informed me they are tendering my Restricted Free Agent kicker Greg Joseph. Led the NFL in touchback percentage last season and got better and better as the year went on. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 14, 2022

So, if nothing else, it looks like the Vikings will have some continuity at the kicker position going into 2022. We’re not sure about the punter, holder, or long snapper positions at this point, but it’s a start.