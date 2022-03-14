Minnesota Vikings 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Putting all of the moves in one place for you

The new league year is upon us, and with it comes the start of free agency. While we aren’t expecting the Minnesota Vikings to do a lot during this signing period, we’re still going to be tracking all of the moves that are made.

Of course, we didn’t expect them to do a lot during last year’s free agency signing period, either, and then they went out and signed a bunch of players. So, we don’t know for sure, I guess.

Vikings FA News To This Point

As we reported on Sunday, the Vikings signed QB Kirk Cousins to a 1-year, $35 million extension to lower his cap figure for this season.

The Vikings have also tendered K Greg Joseph with a right of first refusal tender.

Vikings New FA Signings

Nothing on this front yet, obviously, and there won’t be until after the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Vikings Signing With New Teams

See above

Other Vikings FA News (Extensions, Restructures, Trades, etc.)

Nothing on this front yet, but we’ll be expecting some things to come down in the near future.

