Mason Cole set to depart for Pittsburgh Steelers

The “legal” “tampering” period of NFL free agency is well underway, and it appears that the Minnesota Vikings are about to suffer their first offseason loss.

Former Cardinals and Vikings’ center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Offensive lineman Mason Cole, who played some pretty solid football towards the end of last season at two different spots, is reportedly going to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cole came to the Vikings last March, when the team sent a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for his services. He played pretty sparingly early on, but eventually wound up starting seven straight games toward the end of the year. He got four starts at center in place of Garrett Bradbury, followed by three starts at right guard before suffering an arm injury that cost him the final three games of the year.

It would have been nice to keep Cole around as depth, at the very least, if not the potential starter at right guard in 2022. However, it doesn’t appear that’s going to be happening.

Best of luck to Mason Cole going forward. . .except, obviously, for when he faces the Vikings.