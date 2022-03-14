Xavier Woods to sign with Carolina Panthers

It will, once again, be a new day at safety for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Xavier Woods 3y15.75M panthers, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2022

According to Josina Anderson, safety Xavier Woods is set to sign a contract with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is, reportedly, a three-year pact worth $15.75 million.

Woods signed with the Vikings as a free agent last offseason and started every game next to Harrison Smith at safety for the Vikings. In fact, he was the only Vikings defensive player to play every single defensive snap for the team in 2021. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with three, and overall provided solid coverage at the back end of the Minnesota defense.

As it stands right now, this would leave second-year man Cam Bynum as the starter next to Smith at safety if the Vikings don’t do anything else. Bynum showed a lot of flashes when he started in Smith’s place last season when Smith missed a couple of games due to COVID, and he might end up getting the opportunity to do the job full-time.

Best of luck to Xavier Woods going forward. . .except for when he faces the Vikings.