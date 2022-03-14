Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips

After suffering a couple of losses in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are actually adding a player. . .and he’s a pretty darn good one!

#Vikings are signing DT Harrison Phillips to a three-year, $19.5 million deal, source says. Popular #Bills lineman headed to Minnesota. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2022

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings are signing former Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Harrison Phillips to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

Phillips was a third-round pick of the Bills (#96 overall) out of Stanford in 2018, and over the course of his four seasons in western New York has developed into one of the best run-stuffing defensive linemen in the NFL. He suffered a torn ACL in 2019, but has bounced back to become a very solid member of the Buffalo defense.

This signing might strike some as somewhat curious, as the Vikings already have some big run-stuffing bodies up front from their last two free agent classes in Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce. However, the Vikings’ run defense was still pretty abysmal last season, and new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell apparently sees something in Phillips that will make the Minnesota defense better in 2022.

Welcome to Minnesota, Harrison Phillips!

What does everyone think of the signing?