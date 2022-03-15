Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday March 15, 2022

K Greg Joseph received a Restricted Free Agent Tender to likely keep him in purple for one more year.

C/G Mason Cole has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

S Xavier Woods has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings signed former Bills DT Harrison Phillips. Phillips was also the Bills’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Harrison Philips gets $8.5M in year one with $13M guaranteed overall https://t.co/6W2jM5Qxzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

After signing Phillips, the Vikings released DT Michael Pierce.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: