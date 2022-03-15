Vikings Free Agency Day 2

Well, the first day of the legal “tampering” period of free agency is in the books and plenty of deals have been announced.

The Vikings lost Mason Cole, Xavier Woods, and cut Michael Pierce. They signed Harrison Phillips to replace Pierce which seems like a good move due to Phillips stepping up late last year.

We saw many of the guard prospects we coveted go elsewhere. The Vikings were apparently making a push for Austin Corbett but could not meet the price. This is disappointing because he and Brian Allen were two free agents that most here thought would be great fits for the offense KO was going to implement. Oh well.

Hear #Vikings made a push here, but couldn't compete with this: — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 15, 2022

They do need to spend whatever little money they have on corners though. They need veteran corners and cannot go into next season with Danztler and some rookies. That would be 2020 all over again and the excuses for team failure will be ready made.

Looking to day two, who is left and who do you have your eye on?

I’ll have to assume they are working on a deal or trade for Hunter. It could be similar to the Cousins negotiations. They may only want to pay a certain amount on a multi-year extension while Hunter probably wants to cash in after signing that evetual well below market deal in 2018.

I suspect some other moves could be coming as well to create a bit more cap space. But any dream we may have had of them going on any type of spending spree should be tempered. It appears that they are going to be ultra conservative and look to get players on the cheap. It would not surprise me to see them signing several veterans to one year deals later on in week two or three of free agency.

Here is a partial list of available players. I am only listing the ones that I think are interesting. Please list the players you want in the comments.

Player : Pos. : 2021 Team : Type : Snaps : Age

Bradley Bozeman : C : Ravens : UFA : 90.70% : 28

Billy Price : C : Giants : UFA : 89.40% : 28

Matt Paradis : C : Panthers : UFA : 49.40% : 33

Connor Williams : LG : Cowboys : UFA : 77.30% : 25

Ethan Pocic : LG : Seahawks : UFA : 60.60% : 27

Andrew Norwell : LG : Jaguars : UFA : 99.40% : 31

James Daniels : RG : Bears : UFA : 100.00% : 25

Will Hernandez : RG : Giants : UFA : 95.20% : 27

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif : RG : Jets : UFA : 35.90% : 31

Oday Aboushi : RG : Chargers : UFA : 24.90% : 31

Tyler Conklin : TE : Vikings : UFA : 81.00% : 27

Durham Smythe : TE : Dolphins : UFA : 62.00% : 27

Anthony Firkser : TE : Titans : UFA : 33.40% : 27

Gerald Everett : TE : Seahawks : UFA : 65.60% : 28

O.J. Howard : TE : Buccaneers : UFA : 30.90% : 28

Robert Tonyan : TE : Packers : UFA : 29.90% : 28

Maxx Williams : TE : Cardinals : UFA : 18.90% : 28

Hayden Hurst : TE : Falcons : UFA : 39.00% : 29

Eric Ebron : TE : Steelers : UFA : 21.00% : 29

Tyler Kroft : TE : Jets : UFA : 33.40% : 30

Mike Hughes : CB : Chiefs : UFA : 45.40% : 25

D.J. Reed : CB : Seahawks : UFA : 79.00% : 26

Chandon Sullivan : CB : Packers : UFA : 76.60% : 26

Isaiah Oliver : CB : Falcons : UFA : 13.80% : 26

Levi Wallace : CB : Bills : UFA : 92.20% : 27

Eli Apple : CB : Bengals : UFA : 87.20% : 27

Donte Jackson : CB : Panthers : UFA : 66.00% : 27

Tre Flowers : CB : Bengals : UFA : 32.40% : 27

Ahkello Witherspoon : CB : Steelers : UFA : 31.60% : 27

Kevin King : CB : Packers : UFA : 28.10% : 27

Artie Burns : CB : Bears : UFA : 24.00% : 27

Desmond King : CB : Texans : UFA : 80.70% : 28

Rasul Douglas : CB : Packers : UFA : 63.00% : 28

Steven Nelson : CB : Eagles : UFA : 87.20% : 29

Darious Williams : CB : Rams : UFA : 79.50% : 29

Kyle Fuller : CB : Broncos : UFA : 66.10% : 30

K’Waun Williams : CB : 49ers : UFA : 56.80% : 31

Bryce Callahan : CB : Broncos : UFA : 46.30% : 31

Patrick Peterson : CB : Vikings : UFA : 73.30% : 32

Rasheem Green : EDGE : Seahawks : UFA : 66.80% : 25

Dorance Armstrong Jr. : EDGE : Cowboys : UFA : 44.00% : 25

Uchenna Nwosu : EDGE : Chargers : UFA : 67.20% : 26

Arden Key : EDGE : 49ers : UFA : 34.50% : 26

Charles Harris : EDGE : Lions : UFA : 76.40% : 27

Al-Quadin Muhammad : EDGE : Colts : UFA : 73.40% : 27

Jacob Martin : EDGE : Texans : UFA : 60.80% : 27

Tyquan Lewis : EDGE : Colts : UFA : 25.60% : 27

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo : EDGE : Rams : UFA : 21.90% : 27

Chandler Jones : EDGE : Cardinals : UFA : 75.00% : 32

Justin Houston : EDGE : Ravens : UFA : 53.20% : 33

Jason Pierre-Paul : EDGE : Buccaneers : UFA : 52.70% : 33

Kyzir White : LB : Chargers : UFA : 84.40% : 26

Ja’Whaun Bentley : LB : Patriots : UFA : 64.00% : 26

Leighton Vander Esch : LB : Cowboys : UFA : 57.70% : 26

Anthony Walker Jr. : LB : Browns : UFA : 62.60% : 27

Jayon Brown : LB : Titans : UFA : 38.30% : 27

Josey Jewell : LB : Broncos : UFA : 7.50% : 28

Alexander Johnson : LB : Broncos : UFA : 29.80% : 31

Terrell Edmunds : S : Steelers : UFA : 98.20% : 25

Jordan Whitehead : S : Buccaneers : UFA : 69.80% : 25

Ronnie Harrison : S : Browns : UFA : 52.10% : 25

DeShon Elliott : S : Ravens : UFA : 28.00% : 25

Marcus Williams : S : Saints : UFA : 92.70% : 26

Malik Hooker : S : Cowboys : UFA : 38.80% : 26

M.J. Stewart : S : Browns : UFA : 29.20% : 27

Marcus Maye : S : Jets : UFA : 30.40% : 29

Jaquiski Tartt : S : 49ers : UFA : 67.00% : 30

Anthony Harris : S : Eagles : UFA : 74.20% : 31

Kareem Jackson : S : Broncos : UFA : 82.30% : 34

The rumors I have read on twitter and other Vikings blogs/fan sites is that the team may be interested in Billy Turner who was released by the Packers and Oday Aboushi.

I have not read anything about cornerbacks they are interested in adding.

Obviously, it is early and not much to worry about besides the real big fish which it appears we were never going to be in on.

We took care of one cap issue and now have to wait and see on Hunter. They have until the 18th to figure something out but could always restructure some of his 18M bonus. I suspect that if they cannot agree on a multi-year extension or do not want to give him one, then they could let him play for the 20M he is set to get this year.

I do not think they would restructure all of his 18M bonus either. I suspect Brez will come up with an amount like 9.4M which would save 7.05M in cap space.

Anyway, I am sure most of us who come here will stay glued to the news.

