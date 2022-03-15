The First Domino Falls | Mock Draft Mondays

The decision has been made! The first domino fell. Your Minnesota Vikings and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had made and inked his first big contract signing Kirk Cousins to a one-year contract extension keeping him on the team through 2023. Was that a smart deal? How does it impact the salary cap? Do the Vikings plan change over the next few months in building a team? Join Tyler, Deshawn, and Dave as they break it all down in-depth, including a fired-up rant from Tyler after his piece from earlier today eviscerating the move.

Talking points for tonight’s show:

- Tyler Forness wrote a piece over at USA Today’s Vikings Wire

- Changing the narrative?

- Arif Hasan’s premonition

- What is Kirk’s percentage of the cap?

- Why the no-trade clause

- How will this affect the 2022 draft strategy?

- Mock draft version 6…

The results:

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness, and Deshawn Vaughan. In the truck is Dave Stefano producing this Climb The Pocket Network's & Daily Norseman's production.