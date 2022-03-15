Vikings to sign LB Jordan Hicks

Another day, another new face joins the Minnesota Vikings in the “legal” “tampering” period before free agency officially gets underway.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings have agreed to a deal with linebacker Jordan Hicks. It’s a 2-year deal with a maximum value of $12 million. Complete terms of the deal, including guarantees, have not yet been disclosed.

Hicks was a third-round pick (#84 overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft after his college career at the University of Texas. After his time in Philadelphia was over, he moved on to Arizona, signing a four-year, $36 million deal with the Cardinals. He was released by Arizona about a week ago, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Hicks registered 116 tackles and four sacks for the Cardinals last season but gradually lost playing time to rookie Zaven Collins. He is listed as an inside linebacker, and with the Vikings potentially moving to more of a 3-4 base look under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell he could pair with Eric Kendricks on the inside of the Vikings’ defense.

In his career, Hicks has posted 638 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 11 interceptions.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jordan Hicks!