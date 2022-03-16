Ring in the new league year with Vikings Report LIVE

The new league year in the National Football League officially gets underway at 3:00 PM Central time today, and while we don’t have the big crystal ball dropping to celebrate, we’ve got the next best thing.

Yes, for the first time since we talked about the Minnesota Vikings bringing in their new head coach back in February, we’re going to have a live episode of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted for your viewing pleasure! Yours truly will once again be joining Drew and Ted to talk about the Vikings’ offseason, from the things that have already happened to the things that we anticipate happening.

The show will be getting started at 7:00 PM Central time, and will be streaming both here and on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel. We’ll probably do a separate post for the show with the embedded video in it here, and if you follow along on the YouTube channel you can log in and make comments and ask questions during the show as well.

So, if you want to listen to us rant, rave, and talk about our favorite football team, be ready for tonight’s show at 7:00 PM Central time!