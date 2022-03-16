Same Old Same Old | CTP’s In The Huddle

Tonight on In The Huddle, Jason Brown and Nick Olson will discuss what feels like the “Same Old Same Old” in the land of the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Free Agency is upon us and the new league starts Wednesday. The only transactions from the new Vikings front office look like the old Vikings front office. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was billed as the forward-thinking analytics guy that would apply a new direction and way of thinking, but that hasn’t happened yet. They sign a perennial practice squad guy, extend Kirk Cousins even though teams were interested, let their best guard walk, talk about bringing back Kirk’s security blanket to back him up, agree to deal with the third interior defensive lineman in three years, cut another one, and agreed to add a 30 linebacker. Where’s the new forward-thinking? The reset? Anything? Could Andrew Miller, the Vikings COO in conjunction with Mark Wilf be sabotaging any potential progress before it even starts? Inquiring minds want to know.

Join the conversation!

Agenda:

- Moves

Re-signed IDL T.Y. McGill

Extend QB Kirk Cousins

Tender K Greg Joseph

Agreed to sign IDL Harrison Phillips

Cut IDL Michael Pierce

Reports of a desire to re-sign Sean Mannion

Agreed to sign LB Jordan Hicks

- Kirk extension

- Phillips for Pierce swap

- Why does it feel like they’re running back the same strategy as the old regime?

