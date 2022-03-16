Vikings agree to terms with TE Johnny Mundt

With the new league year officially underway, the Minnesota Vikings have announced a signing that’s so far under the radar it might as well be underground.

The Vikings have announced that they have agreed to terms with tight end Johnny Mundt, who until now has spent his entire NFL career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Mundt went undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, and has spent time on both the practice squad and the active roster for the Rams over the past five seasons. He’s much more of a blocking tight end than a pass receiver. . .he’s caught just 10 passes for 93 yards in five NFL seasons. . .and his signing likely won’t have any impact on a potential Tyler Conklin return or anything like that.

The team also officially announced that they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Happy new league year, everybody, and welcome to Minnesota, Johnny Mundt!