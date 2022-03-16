Vikings agree to terms with OL Austin Schlottmann

When new Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper looks around the room when the Vikings start their offseason program, he’s going to see at least one familiar face looking back at him.

The Vikings have just announced that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos. Kuper was the assistant offensive line coach in Denver for the past three seasons.

Schlottmann signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Christian in 2018. He spent 2018 on the Broncos’ practice squad but made the big club in 2019 and 2020. He started the 2021 season on Denver’s practice squad but was elevated to the main roster in November.

Over the past three seasons, Schlottmann has appeared in 42 games for the Broncos with seven starts. He could, potentially, end up being one of the depth pieces on the offensive line. He’s similar to Mason Cole in that he can play either center or guard, and that versatility might be his ticket to a spot on the roster if he can have a good showing in the preseason.

Welcome to Minnesota, Austin Schlottmann!