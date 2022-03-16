Tyler Conklin signs with New York Jets

It was a move that I think pretty much every fan of the Minnesota Vikings could see coming, but it’s sad to see all the same.

Numerous sources are reporting that tight end Tyler Conklin is signing with the New York Jets. The contract is apparently a three-year deal with $21 million.

Conklin entered the season as the Vikings’ #2 tight end after a solid showing to end the 2020 season. After Irv Smith Jr. sustained a season-ending injury in the preseason finale, however, Conklin ascended into the top spot and played a big role in the Vikings’ offense. He caught 61 passes on the season for 593 yards and three touchdowns and provided a reliable target for Kirk Cousins all season long.

Since being drafted by the Vikings out of Central Michigan in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Conklin appeared in 64 out of a possible 65 regular-season games for the Vikings. He caught 93 passes for 922 yards and four touchdowns during his time in purple.

Best of luck to Tyler Conklin going forward. . .except, of course, for when he faces off against the Vikings.