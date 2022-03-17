Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday March 17, 2022

Vikings News

There will not be any compensatory picks for the Vikings this year.

PurplePTSD has Three Edge Rushers that can still help the Vikings.

Yahoo Sports calls Kirk Cousins the Michael Jordan of Contract Negotiations.

Patrick Peterson says the ball is in the Vikings’ Court.

News From Around the League

The Tennessee Titans have proposed OT Changes. Both teams would get an opportunity to possess the ball unless the first team scores a TD and a 2 pt conversion.

The Browns are looking to trade Baker Mayfield even if they don’t get Deshaun Watson.

A A Ron has the richest contract ever.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: