Davante Adams isn’t the Vikings’ problem anymore

The Minnesota Vikings may not have made a ton of moves in free agency thus far. . .and yet, on Thursday night, they managed to get better.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Adams will also get a five-year extension from the Raiders to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

This is a positive for the Vikings because, as we know, Adams has just murdered the Vikings over the course of the past few years. He’s gone over the 100-yard mark in five of his last six games against Minnesota, and caught eight touchdown passes against the Vikings over the last two seasons. The Vikings haven’t come anywhere close to having an answer for Adams over the past few seasons. . .but now they won’t have to worry about that for a while.

Adams, on the other hand, decided he’d rather play with Derek Carr than with Aaron Rodgers. Yes, Carr and Adams were college teammates at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013 so they have a relationship already, but still. . .damn. With Adams’ departure, Green Bay’s depth chart at wide receiver looks like the sort of thing you’d see from a mid-level CFL franchise.

What’s your reaction to tonight’s big news, folks?