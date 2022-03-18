Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday March 18, 2022

Vikings News
Harrison Smith agreed to a restructured contract to move $6M in cap space to future years.
Davante Adams is no longer the Vikings’ problem. He’s headed to Vegas.
Former Viking DT Michael Pierce is going back to the Ravens.
Other NFL News
Logan Ryan is going to the Bucs
Deshaun Watson is likely heading to Atlanta. With that news, Atlanta is trying to trade Matt Ryan who has the biggest cap hit in the league.
Shaq Lawson is returning to Buffalo on a one year deal
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...