Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday March 18, 2022

By GA Skol
Washington Redskins v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Vikings News

Harrison Smith agreed to a restructured contract to move $6M in cap space to future years.

Davante Adams is no longer the Vikings’ problem. He’s headed to Vegas.

Former Viking DT Michael Pierce is going back to the Ravens.

Other NFL News

Logan Ryan is going to the Bucs

Deshaun Watson is likely heading to Atlanta. With that news, Atlanta is trying to trade Matt Ryan who has the biggest cap hit in the league.

Shaq Lawson is returning to Buffalo on a one year deal

