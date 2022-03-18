Have the Vikings Improved? | Viking Hot Takes

Flip and Eric are back for Viking Hot Takes. They are wondering if your Minnesota Vikings are making sound moves to start off the NFL’s brand-new league year. You hear that you can’t win the Super Bowl in March. That may be true, but you start to build a team that can in March. The moves to date feel familiar, i.e. like extending Kirk Cousins and signing a new linebacker [Jordan Hicks] and defensive tackle [Harrison Phillips] like last season. Kevin O’Connell said today they got better. But did they? All of us expected the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be different. Is he? Is he being handcuffed by the COO or ownership that was embarrassed last season when they found out that Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer hadn’t talked for 3 months? Have the Vikings improved because of the moves made so far?

Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 30th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks:

1. Should the Vikings be tanking harder?

2. Hunter/Smith/Kendricks - Trade one, Extend one, Replace one

3. What’s the next move on offense?

Eric asks:

1. Was the Kirk Cousins extension smart?

2. Do Adofo-Mensah’s first moves as GM feel a little TOO familiar?

3. Who will be Cousins’ backup in 2022?

Fan with us!!! Talk with Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, with Eric Thompson @eric_j_thompson, and producer Dave @Luft_Krigare as part of a @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production. Also, with our newest partner at CTP, Lake Monster Brewing @LakeMonsterBrew as we venture beneath the surface in search of something unknown and extraordinary, both in their wonderful selections and our coverage of your favorite team.