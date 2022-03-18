Adam Thielen agrees to restructure contract

Another day, another move by the Minnesota Vikings to keep one of their own in the fold.

.@athielen19 has restructured his contract and is here to stay in Minnesota! Time to hit the ground running @vikings | #TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/QfQC87Yb8t — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 18, 2022

According to a video that he released through his representatives at Team IFA, wide receiver Adam Thielen has declared that the fans of Minnesota “can’t get rid of him yet” as he’s agreed to restructure his deal to stay with his hometown team.

Thielen has been with the Vikings since he joined their practice squad in 2013. (Hey, did you know that he went to the University of Minnesota-Mankato on a $500 scholarship? Not everyone knows.) He finally made it to the main roster in 2014, doing mostly special teams work for a couple of seasons, and started seeing more time as a receiver in 2016.

2021 was a bit of a down year for Thielen, as he dealt with some injury issues towards the end of the year, but he still managed to catch 67 passes for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, the second consecutive year he’s put up double-digit scores. He gives the Vikings a legitimate second option across from the phenomenal Justin Jefferson as a part of what is now, quite easily, the best group of wide receivers in the NFC North.

We don’t have the full terms of Adam Thielen’s contract restructure yet, but when they come across we will bring them to you here.