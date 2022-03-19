 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Weekend Open Thread: March 19-20, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I’ll post some links throughout the weekend in the comments.

skol

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...