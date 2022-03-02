Vikings & The Combine | CTP’s In The Huddle

The Minnesota Vikings team staff, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell, along with their respective staffs are in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. Kwesi had his press conference today and KOC will have his tomorrow. All sorts of things from interviews, player evaluations, talking with player reps, etc., take place in this week-long event. We may watch for 40 yard dash times or bench press reps, but what happens behind closed doors and in the steak houses and bars can mean much more for where the team is heading. Jayson and Myles are huddling up to discuss it and hit on how things have come together to get us to this marker in the NFL offseason calendar.

Agenda:

- Coaching Staff

- Mike Zimmer, Kevin O’Connell, and Kirk Cousins

- Eric Eager’s QB Article at PFF

“How NFL teams should attack the quarterback position despite a down class” ~ Eric Eager [Requires a Premium subscription.]

- Combine

- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s presser

- Vikings Offseason Rumors

