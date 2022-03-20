2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v2.0

We’re back with the second installment of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for the 2022 NFL Draft! We’re up to 50 mocks this week, and nearly all of them have been updated since we put last week’s initial update together. I guess that “mock draft season” just isn’t quite as brisk this year as it has been in the past.

Here is the full list of mocks we’ve used for this week’s Database. Most of them have been taken from the NFL Mock Draft Database website.

As you can see, there still isn’t a lot of variety among the players that have been mocked to the Vikings. We have 11 different players in our Database for this week, with two new additions and one player from last week dropping out.

The defensive backs continue to dominate everything, as they account for 30 of our 50 selections this week. Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remains on top of the mountain, but now he’s the clear favorite with 16 selections. Last week, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was only two selections behind Stingley (12 to 10), but this week Stingley has nearly doubled him up. Gardner has only nine selections in this week’s Database as a lot of folks seem to think he won’t make it to Minnesota at 12.

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie doubled his support from last week, going from two selections to four, while Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. makes his debut this week with one selection.

The edge rushers are next with just 12 selections this week. More than half of those picks belong to Jermaine Johnson of Florida State, who finds himself mocked to Minnesota seven times this week. Georgia’s Travon Walker and Purdue’s George Karlaftis each have two selections this week, and Michigan’s David Ojabo has one selection. . .though I would expect him to drop out next week in light of the torn Achilles he suffered at Michigan’s Pro Day earlier this week.

The interior defensive line has six selections this week, and once again they all belong to the same player. Jordan Davis of Georgia, who appeared just twice in last week’s Database, tripled his support in this week’s offering. I don’t know if the signing of Harrison Phillips is going to have a lot of influence on that or not. We’ll have to see what happens next week.

Just one offensive lineman appears in this week’s Database, as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum held steady from last week’s Database with one selection. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who got one selection in last week’s Database, is our lone dropout for this week.

Last, but not least, we finally have a quarterback in our Database to account for, as Pittsburgh signal caller Kenny Pickett appears once in this week’s Database as well. Of course, there’s another mock in our Database that has the Vikings selecting Pickett in Round 2, so you could say his stock is a bit all over the place.

I don’t think there’s any chance the Vikings draft a QB in Round 1 this year. . .but I’ve been wrong before.

With that, here’s the donut graph for this week, ladies and gentlemen. A lot of purple, which is the color that we’re using to represent the defensive backs this year.

That’s our 2022 Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next weekend with v3.0 and our first trend graph of this year’s Database so we can see players rising and falling throughout the process.