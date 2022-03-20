 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v2.0

Still not a lot of variety

By Christopher Gates
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Cincinnati v Alabama Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re back with the second installment of this year’s Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database for the 2022 NFL Draft! We’re up to 50 mocks this week, and nearly all of them have been updated since we put last week’s initial update together. I guess that “mock draft season” just isn’t quite as brisk this year as it has been in the past.

Here is the full list of mocks we’ve used for this week’s Database. Most of them have been taken from the NFL Mock Draft Database website.

Site Name Date Round 1 (12) Round 2 (46) Round 3 (77)
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 20 Mar Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
The Draft Network Damian Parson 20 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
DraftTek Staff 19 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
DraftWire Luke Easterling 19 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 19 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Sports Illustrated Zack Patraw 19 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
USA Today Nate Davis 19 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema 18 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Alpha Football Staff 17 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 17 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 17 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 17 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 17 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
Pro Football Focus Mike Renner 17 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Pro Football Network Oliver Hodgkinson 17 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 17 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Audacy Sports Jesse Pantuosco 16 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
Action Network Scott Smith 15 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Utopia Chris Ransom 15 Mar Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
My NFL Draft Staff 15 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
NFL Draft Lounge Colin Haalboom 15 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 14 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Draft King Lou Pinckney 14 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Dynasty Nerds Raju Byfield 14 Mar George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Football Nick Nick Barrett 14 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Full Press Coverage Ryan Cuneo 14 Mar Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Los Angeles Times Sam Farmer 14 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Pro Football Network Cam Mellor 14 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
Tankathon Staff 14 Mar Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Ed Ingram, OL, Louisiana State
TouchdownWire Doug Farrar 14 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 14 Mar Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut
Draft Dive Justin Trevisani 12 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Fantasy Six Pack Keith Lott 12 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Sports Illustrated Jordan Pun 12 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
The Draft Network Kyle Crabbs 12 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Christian Harris, LB, Alabama Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 11 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 11 Mar George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Draft ID Harris Oates 11 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 11 Mar David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
Pro Football Network James Fragoza 11 Mar Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson 11 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
4 for 4 Anthony Staggs 10 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
Blogging the Boys David Howman 10 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
Huddle Report Brian Johannes 10 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Loaded Box Podcast Mikey Ostrowski 10 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama
M Live Benjamin Raven 10 Mar Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
NBC Sports Boston Phil Perry 10 Mar Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Primetime Sports Talk Mike Fanelli 10 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 10 Mar Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 10 Mar Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech

As you can see, there still isn’t a lot of variety among the players that have been mocked to the Vikings. We have 11 different players in our Database for this week, with two new additions and one player from last week dropping out.

The defensive backs continue to dominate everything, as they account for 30 of our 50 selections this week. Louisiana State cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remains on top of the mountain, but now he’s the clear favorite with 16 selections. Last week, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner was only two selections behind Stingley (12 to 10), but this week Stingley has nearly doubled him up. Gardner has only nine selections in this week’s Database as a lot of folks seem to think he won’t make it to Minnesota at 12.

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie doubled his support from last week, going from two selections to four, while Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. makes his debut this week with one selection.

The edge rushers are next with just 12 selections this week. More than half of those picks belong to Jermaine Johnson of Florida State, who finds himself mocked to Minnesota seven times this week. Georgia’s Travon Walker and Purdue’s George Karlaftis each have two selections this week, and Michigan’s David Ojabo has one selection. . .though I would expect him to drop out next week in light of the torn Achilles he suffered at Michigan’s Pro Day earlier this week.

The interior defensive line has six selections this week, and once again they all belong to the same player. Jordan Davis of Georgia, who appeared just twice in last week’s Database, tripled his support in this week’s offering. I don’t know if the signing of Harrison Phillips is going to have a lot of influence on that or not. We’ll have to see what happens next week.

Just one offensive lineman appears in this week’s Database, as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum held steady from last week’s Database with one selection. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who got one selection in last week’s Database, is our lone dropout for this week.

Last, but not least, we finally have a quarterback in our Database to account for, as Pittsburgh signal caller Kenny Pickett appears once in this week’s Database as well. Of course, there’s another mock in our Database that has the Vikings selecting Pickett in Round 2, so you could say his stock is a bit all over the place.

I don’t think there’s any chance the Vikings draft a QB in Round 1 this year. . .but I’ve been wrong before.

With that, here’s the donut graph for this week, ladies and gentlemen. A lot of purple, which is the color that we’re using to represent the defensive backs this year.

That’s our 2022 Mock Draft Database for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next weekend with v3.0 and our first trend graph of this year’s Database so we can see players rising and falling throughout the process.

