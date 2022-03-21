Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday March 21, 2022

Vikings News
The Vikings’ Mock Draft Database v2.0 is up
Warren takes a look at the Vikings Off-Season so far.
Kellen Mond could be the odd man out in the QB Room.
Other News Around the NFL
The Bengals have signed La’el Collins to a 3 year deal.
NFL.com has their Free Agent Tracker for every team. It gets impossible to keep up.
The Falcons are still looking to trade Matt Ryan.
