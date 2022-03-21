 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday March 21, 2022

By GA Skol
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Vikings News

The Vikings’ Mock Draft Database v2.0 is up

Warren takes a look at the Vikings Off-Season so far.

Kellen Mond could be the odd man out in the QB Room.

Other News Around the NFL

The Bengals have signed La’el Collins to a 3 year deal.

NFL.com has their Free Agent Tracker for every team. It gets impossible to keep up.

The Falcons are still looking to trade Matt Ryan.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

